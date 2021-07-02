When is the Sexy Beasts release date?

2 July 2021, 15:50

When is Sexy Beasts released on Netflix?
When is Sexy Beasts released on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

When is Sexy Beasts released on Netflix? Find out its release date, trailer and everything you need to know.

Sexy Beasts is a bonkers new dating show that sees singles don masks and prosthetics to get to know each other without ever seeing what each other looks like.

The show has been dubbed a mix of The Masked Singer and Love Is Blind, and will see daters dressed as things like devils, foxes, pandas and aliens.

Announcing the show, Netflix said: "Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

Here's your need-to-know on when it's released...

Sexy Beasts will see daters dress in elaborate costumes
Sexy Beasts will see daters dress in elaborate costumes. Picture: Netflix

When is the Sexy Beasts release date?

Sexy Beasts will be released on July 21, meaning we don't have long to wait until we're treated to perhaps the wildest dating show of all time.

Speaking about the upcoming show, creator and executive producer Simon Welton told Variety: "The viewers are in for a real treat.

Sexy Beasts will drop on Netflix on July 21 2021
Sexy Beasts will drop on Netflix on July 21 2021. Picture: Netflix

"I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who and what our cast all really look like."

Is there a trailer for Sexy Beasts?

There is indeed! You can watch the trailer below:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Are Too Hot To Handle's Joey and Carly still together?

Are Carly and Joey from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

Who won Too Hot To Handle season one?

What nights is Love Island on ITV2?

What day of the week is Love Island not on?

Who is Melinda Melrose?

Who is Melinda from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Full list of everything coming to Netflix in June... including new dating show Sexy Beasts

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in July

Trending on Heart

Honey Ross is an Instagram influencer

Who is Jonathon Ross' daughter Honey Kinney? Age, career and musician boyfriend revealed

Celebrities

The car-aircraft is a prototype that took two years of development

First look at flying car as it completes test flight

Lifestyle

Are Christina and Robert still together?

Are Christina and Robert from Too Hot To Handle still together?
The Heart Digital team have hand selected this month's best releases

July Lust List: Summer vibes with books, bottles of wine... and supermarket sliders

Shopping

Do you know your Wannabe from your Stop? Take our Spice Girls quiz

QUIZ: How well do you really know the Spice Girls?