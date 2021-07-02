When is the Sexy Beasts release date?

When is Sexy Beasts released on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

When is Sexy Beasts released on Netflix? Find out its release date, trailer and everything you need to know.

Sexy Beasts is a bonkers new dating show that sees singles don masks and prosthetics to get to know each other without ever seeing what each other looks like.

The show has been dubbed a mix of The Masked Singer and Love Is Blind, and will see daters dressed as things like devils, foxes, pandas and aliens.

Announcing the show, Netflix said: "Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

Here's your need-to-know on when it's released...

Sexy Beasts will see daters dress in elaborate costumes. Picture: Netflix

Sexy Beasts will be released on July 21, meaning we don't have long to wait until we're treated to perhaps the wildest dating show of all time.

Speaking about the upcoming show, creator and executive producer Simon Welton told Variety: "The viewers are in for a real treat.

Sexy Beasts will drop on Netflix on July 21 2021. Picture: Netflix

"I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who and what our cast all really look like."

Is there a trailer for Sexy Beasts?

There is indeed! You can watch the trailer below: