2 July 2021, 11:17 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 11:24

Love Island 2021 favourite: who will win series seven of the ITV2 show? Here are the latest odds...

Love Island may only be in its first week, but that doesn't mean we're not spending every waking moment theorising about which couple will scoop that £50,000 prize.

The winners of the show are the couple that make it through and are voted most popular by the viewing public.

Due to the fact that new contestants are always arriving on the island, it's certainly possible that we don't even know the future winner yet.

However, bookies are already offering odds on the contestants currently in the villa, and they've even picked out two favourite winners.

Here are all the current Love Island 2021 odds from betminded.com (correct at the time of writing on July 2 2021).

Love Island top male odds

  • Toby Aromolaran: 3/1
  • Brad McClelland: 4/1
  • Hugo Hammond: 9/2
  • Jake Cornish: 9/2
  • Aaron Francis: 5/1
  • Liam Reardon: 8/1
  • Chuggs Wallis: 10/1

Love Island top female odds

  • Kaz Kamwi: 9/4
  • Sharon Gaffka: 7/2
  • Faye Winter: 3/1
  • Liberty Poole: 5/1
  • Chloe Burrows: 5/1

Winning couple odds

  • Kaz Kamwi & Toby Aromolaran: 4/1
  • Liberty Poole & Jake Cornish: 9/2
  • Chloe Burrows & Brad McClelland: 12/1
  • Sharon Gaffka & Brad McClelland: 14/1
  • Sharon Gaffka & Aaron Francis: 14/1

A spokesperson for BetMinded said: "Having seen his burgeoning romance with Kaz blossom in the past couple of days, semi-pro footballer Toby Aromolaran is the new 3/1 favourite to be top male, leapfrogging heartthrob Brad whose row with Faye has seen his odds drift. Meanwhile, having hit it off with Toby, Kaz retains her spot as the 9/4 favourite to be top female.

"Liberty and Jake were the clear favourites to be top couple, but they have been replaced by Kaz and Toby at 4/1 - with Jake's confession last night that he's not fully 100% happy with Liberty seeing them drop to 9/2."

