Is Love Island on every night?

28 June 2021, 13:00 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 14:52

Is Love Island on every day?
Is Love Island on every day? Picture: ITV

How often is the 2021 series of Love Island on and is it on every day? Here's your need-to-know on the episodes...

The seventh season of Love Island officially hits screens tonight, with the new contestants returning to the Majorca villa for the first time in two years.

The ITV2 show was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the series will take place for the usual eight-week run as normal in 2021.

The launch episode kicks off at 9pm on Monday June 28, and the show will continue throughout the week.

Here's your need-to-know on how often Love Island 2021 is on.

Love Island is back in the Majorca villa
Love Island is back in the Majorca villa. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island on every day?

Like previous years, the show will be on every day except Saturdays, meaning it will air six days a week.

Love Island kicks off on Monday June 28
Love Island kicks off on Monday June 28. Picture: ITV

When is the Love Island final?

We don't yet have an official final date, but reports have suggested it could take place on or around Monday August 23.

Who are the confirmed Love Island contestants?

The Love Island 2021 contestants confirmed so far are as follows:

  • Shannon Singh
  • Sharon Gaffka
  • Aaron Francis
  • Hugo Hammond
  • Liberty Poole
  • Jake Cornish
  • Kaz Kamwi
  • Brad McClelland
  • Chloe Burrows
  • Faye Winter
  • Toby Aromolaran



Laura Whitmore will present the series
Laura Whitmore will present the series. Picture: ITV

Who is presenting Love Island?

Laura Whitmore, who presented the 2020 winter version of the show, will be hosting the summer series for the first time ever.

Speaking about what she's looking forward to most about the job, she said: "I think the first day. I meet all the Islanders the way everyone else meets all the Islanders. So when they come into the Villa and they do the line-up, that’s the first time I’m meeting all of them as well.

"So I’m looking forward to that. It’s so funny because you change your opinion so much. You meet someone and you go, ‘Oh, they’re my favourite’. And then I’ll have a different favourite by the next week. The first day, that’s the big day. And I love trying to guess who I think they’ll choose. I never get it right."

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Aaron Francis is in the Love Island line up

Who is Aaron Francis? Meet the Love Island star who hosted Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings
Shannon Singh is in the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Shannon Singh? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Kayla

Who is Kayla from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Cam from Too Hot To Handle

Who is Cam from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Who is Emily from Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Emily from Too Hot To Handle season two? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle's Marvin

Who is Marvin from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job, TikTok and Instagram revealed
How many episodes of Too Hot To Handle series two are there?

How many episodes of Too Hot To Handle are there and how often are they added to Netflix?
Ed Sheeran surprises a young fan

Watch Ed Sheeran duet with adorable young fan who spent lockdown singing his songs to his sick grandad
Liberty Poole has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Liberty Poole? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Find out Chase's age, Instagram and TikTok

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Chase and what football team does he play for?
Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's married to Laura Whitmore