Is Love Island on every night?

How often is the 2021 series of Love Island on and is it on every day? Here's your need-to-know on the episodes...

The seventh season of Love Island officially hits screens tonight, with the new contestants returning to the Majorca villa for the first time in two years.

The ITV2 show was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the series will take place for the usual eight-week run as normal in 2021.

The launch episode kicks off at 9pm on Monday June 28, and the show will continue throughout the week.

Here's your need-to-know on how often Love Island 2021 is on.

Is Love Island on every day?

Like previous years, the show will be on every day except Saturdays, meaning it will air six days a week.

When is the Love Island final?

We don't yet have an official final date, but reports have suggested it could take place on or around Monday August 23.

Who are the confirmed Love Island contestants?

The Love Island 2021 contestants confirmed so far are as follows:

Shannon Singh

Sharon Gaffka

Aaron Francis

Hugo Hammond

Liberty Poole

Jake Cornish

Kaz Kamwi

Brad McClelland

Chloe Burrows

Faye Winter

Toby Aromolaran







Who is presenting Love Island?

Laura Whitmore, who presented the 2020 winter version of the show, will be hosting the summer series for the first time ever.

Speaking about what she's looking forward to most about the job, she said: "I think the first day. I meet all the Islanders the way everyone else meets all the Islanders. So when they come into the Villa and they do the line-up, that’s the first time I’m meeting all of them as well.

"So I’m looking forward to that. It’s so funny because you change your opinion so much. You meet someone and you go, ‘Oh, they’re my favourite’. And then I’ll have a different favourite by the next week. The first day, that’s the big day. And I love trying to guess who I think they’ll choose. I never get it right."



