Love Island Instagram accounts 2021: How to follow this year's cast

21 June 2021, 10:07 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 13:50

How to find the cast of Love Island 2021 on Instagram
How to find the cast of Love Island 2021 on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How to find the Love Island 2021 contestants on Instagram - including Sharon Gaffka and Aaron Francis...

Love Island is finally back on our screens this summer, with a whole new bunch of singletons ready to find The One.

ITV has already released this year’s line up, which includes a Civil Servant and Luxury Events host.

But how can you find the contestants on Instagram? See the full list of social media handles below…

Find the Love Island 2021 cast on Instagram

Sharon Gaffka’s Instagram

Find Sharon Gaffka on Instagram @sharongaffka
Find Sharon Gaffka on Instagram @sharongaffka. Picture: Instagram

You can find Sharon on Instagram @sharongaffka.

She loves fashion and often shares her outfits online, as well as bikini selfies.

Aaron Francis’ Instagram

Aaron’s Instagram handle is @aaronfranciis.

Here you will find a lot of topless photos and snaps of Aaron enjoying luxury holidays.

The Events host clearly has a taste for the finer things in life and also spends a lot of time in the gym.

Liberty Poole’s Instagram

Love Island star Liberty Poole can be found on Instagram @libertypoolex.

As you probably expected from an Islander, Liberty loves a selfie and also partying with her friends.

Hugo Hammond's Instagram

Hugo can be found @hugo_hammond_ and you can expect lots of selfies and cute photos of Hugo and his dog.

When asked about his single life, Hugo recently said: "It’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

Shannon Singh's Instagram

You can find Shannon Singh @shannonsinghhh.

She's already got over 150k followers as a model and this is only set to go up. Head over to her page if you want lots of glam photoshoots.

Jake Cornish's Instagram

Jake's Instagram handle is @jakecornish7.

Judging by is social media, the new Love Islander loves hanging out with his pals and drinking beer.

Kaz Kamwi's Instagram

Take a look at Kaz's Instagram @kazkamwi if you want some serious style inspiration.

She loves sharing her Outfit Of The Day and often posts beauty videos as well.

Brad McClelland's Instagram

Another man who just can't help posting a gym selfie, find Brad McClelland @brad_mcclell.

As well as topless selfies, Brad also shares lots of sweet photos with his friends and family.

Chloe Burrows' Instagram

Check out Chloe Burrows' Instagram @chloe__burrows.

Here you will be able to see Chloe having a great time going out with the girls, as well as showing off all her amazing outfits.

Toby Aromolaran's Instagram

Toby can be found @tobyaromolaran, where he often shares photos from the football pitch.

His Instagram, page is a bit bare at the moment, but we can imagine that will change when he heads into the villa.

Faye Winter's Instagram

Check out Faye's Instagram @faye__winter.

She loves a good selfie and seems to spend most of her time going on amazing holidays with her friends...

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green and white midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

The Love Island cast has been revealed

Love Island cast 2021: This year's line-up includes a football player and luxury events host
Louis Healy starred in Emmerdale

Who does Louis Healy play in Emmerdale?

Sweet Tooth is the latest Netflix show to have us hooked

When was Sweet Tooth written?

Where was Sweet Tooth filmed?

Where was Sweet Tooth filmed?

Trending on Heart

Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals 2021: From ASUS to Lenovo

Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals 2021: From ASUS to Lenovo

Shopping

Best smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From Apple to Fitbit

Best smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From Apple to Fitbit

Shopping

The Bachelor's Laura Byrne has hit back at a mum-shamers

Mum hits back after she's criticised for letting her two-year-old drink from a bottle

Lifestyle

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony, to Samsung and Panasonic

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony, to Samsung and Panasonic

Shopping

I'm not sure if you meant for me to pick it up. I

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021

Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021 LIVE: Latest deals, discounts and offers - as they happen

Amazon Prime Day 2021 LIVE: Latest deals, discounts and offers - as they happen

Shopping