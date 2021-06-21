Love Island Instagram accounts 2021: How to follow this year's cast

How to find the cast of Love Island 2021 on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How to find the Love Island 2021 contestants on Instagram - including Sharon Gaffka and Aaron Francis...

Love Island is finally back on our screens this summer, with a whole new bunch of singletons ready to find The One.

ITV has already released this year’s line up, which includes a Civil Servant and Luxury Events host.

But how can you find the contestants on Instagram? See the full list of social media handles below…

Find the Love Island 2021 cast on Instagram

Sharon Gaffka’s Instagram

Find Sharon Gaffka on Instagram @sharongaffka. Picture: Instagram

You can find Sharon on Instagram @sharongaffka.

She loves fashion and often shares her outfits online, as well as bikini selfies.

Aaron Francis’ Instagram

Aaron’s Instagram handle is @aaronfranciis.

Here you will find a lot of topless photos and snaps of Aaron enjoying luxury holidays.

The Events host clearly has a taste for the finer things in life and also spends a lot of time in the gym.

Liberty Poole’s Instagram

Love Island star Liberty Poole can be found on Instagram @libertypoolex.

As you probably expected from an Islander, Liberty loves a selfie and also partying with her friends.

Hugo Hammond's Instagram

Hugo can be found @hugo_hammond_ and you can expect lots of selfies and cute photos of Hugo and his dog.

When asked about his single life, Hugo recently said: "It’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

Shannon Singh's Instagram

You can find Shannon Singh @shannonsinghhh.

She's already got over 150k followers as a model and this is only set to go up. Head over to her page if you want lots of glam photoshoots.

Jake Cornish's Instagram

Jake's Instagram handle is @jakecornish7.

Judging by is social media, the new Love Islander loves hanging out with his pals and drinking beer.

Kaz Kamwi's Instagram

Take a look at Kaz's Instagram @kazkamwi if you want some serious style inspiration.

She loves sharing her Outfit Of The Day and often posts beauty videos as well.

Brad McClelland's Instagram

Another man who just can't help posting a gym selfie, find Brad McClelland @brad_mcclell.

As well as topless selfies, Brad also shares lots of sweet photos with his friends and family.

Chloe Burrows' Instagram

Check out Chloe Burrows' Instagram @chloe__burrows.

Here you will be able to see Chloe having a great time going out with the girls, as well as showing off all her amazing outfits.

Toby Aromolaran's Instagram

Toby can be found @tobyaromolaran, where he often shares photos from the football pitch.

His Instagram, page is a bit bare at the moment, but we can imagine that will change when he heads into the villa.

Faye Winter's Instagram

Check out Faye's Instagram @faye__winter.

She loves a good selfie and seems to spend most of her time going on amazing holidays with her friends...

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.