Love Island cast 2021: This year's line-up includes a Civil Servant and Events Host

Who is in the cast of Love Island 2021? See all the CONFIRMED contestants here...

Calling all Love Island fans, it’s time to get excited because the lineup for the 2021 series is starting to be revealed.

The show was cancelled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now it is back in Spain where a whole new bunch of singletons are on a quest to find The One.

ITV will be slowly releasing the details of all this year’s contestants, so hold tight because we will soon have the whole Love Island 2021 line up.

Check out the confirmed cast members below…

Love Island 2021 confirmed cast:

Sharon Gaffka

This 25-year-old from Oxford is a Civil Servant and Operations Lead for Department of Transport.

Sharon won Miss International UK in 2018 and has worked in a number of government departments since she was 18.

Opening up about taking part in the show, the beauty queen said it has become a "running joke" between her friends that she should try to find love in the villa.

"It's probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group," she said.

"But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group.

"They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!"

Aaron Francis

Aaron Francis is a 24-year-old Events Host from London.

He has been single for six or seven months now and is ready to start dating again.

And it turns out he has a few claims to fame as he actually worked on Eugenie and Beatrice’s wedding over the summer.

Speaking about the royal event, Aaron said: "It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested."

The rest of the cast will be revealed throughout the day... so keep your eyes peeled!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox