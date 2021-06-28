Love Island 2021 first look as the boys and girls come face-to-face in the villa

The first teaser of Love Island 2021 is finally here ahead of the launch tonight, and it looks juicy!

Calling all Love Island fans, the show is finally kicking off and we are so excited.

Ahead of the new series, ITV2 has revealed a first look at the girls coupling up with the boys in the Spanish villa.

In the new photos, the women can be seen standing in line while host Laura Whitmore introduces the men one-by-one.

Laura Whitmore meets the new Love Island contestants. Picture: ITV

The Love Island girls get to pick their first partners. Picture: ITV

Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter and Shannon Singh are the original girls, while Chloe Burrows is missing from the line-up.

The show always starts with the women deciding who they want to couple up with and share their bed with based entirely on first impressions.

If interested in the man in front of them, they can step forward and the men then decide who to pick.

If no one steps forward, there’s often a long pause before they then get to choose any woman they want.

And we can expect a lot of drama from the get go as there is bound to be a bombshell to cause trouble.

This comes after Laura gave a tour of the new-look villa, complete with hot tub and selfie mirror.

The bright colours are back, along with the daybeds and outdoor kitchen decorated with a neon sign declaring: "Eat, sleep, crack on, repeat."

The boys meet the girls in new Love Island pictures. Picture: ITV

The Love Island boys have entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Into the bedroom, the headboards this year are adorned with images while the new entrance hall has a neon melted heart spelling out ‘love’.

There is another new addition in the form of a collapsible bed which is called ‘the dog house’, supposedly for anyone who has treated their other half badly.

The Hideaway is obviously back with a huge white bed and a grey fur throw, while there are reportedly some ‘secret drawers’ in the room.

