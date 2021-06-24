Masked Singer-esque dating show Sexy Beasts to air on Netflix next month
24 June 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 12:13
Sexy Beasts sees singletons get to know each other while dressed in elaborate costumes.
If you thought television couldn't get more bonkers than The Masked Singer, just wait till you find out what Netflix have got in store for us next month...
The streaming service are launching a new dating show called Sexy Beasts, which sees singletons get to know each other while dressed in bizarre costumes.
- Too Hot To Handle cast ages: how old are the contestants on season two?
- When is Love Is Blind season two out on Netflix?
- All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in June
Like on Netflix's Love Is Blind, contestants on the show don't get to see their date's face - meaning they date each other without seeing what they look like.
When announcing the show, Netflix wrote: "Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."
The trailer, released on Wednesday, shows dates dressed as a beaver, a devil, a fox, a panda, a scarecrow, and various alien creatures.
Speaking about the show, creator and executive producer Simon Welton told Variety: "The viewers are in for a real treat.
"I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who and what our cast all really look like."
Sexy Beasts is based on a BBC Three show of the same name that first aired in 2013.
The Netflix series will launch on the streaming service on July 21 2021.