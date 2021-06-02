All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in June
2 June 2021, 13:51 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 15:07
Netflix new releases: full list of all the TV shows and movies hitting the platform this month.
Many of us have spent a lot of our time indoors over the last year, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with our favourite Netflix shows.
If you've already binged pretty much every show on the streaming service (same), you'll be delighted to know that there are a number of new and exciting releases coming this month.
As well as new original series' and films, Netflix will be adding a number of old classics.
Here is a full list of the new arrivals.
June 1
- Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)
- Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020)
- Boogeyman (2005)
- Cocomelon (Season 3)
- Colombiana (2011)
- Count Arthur Strong (Multiple Seasons)
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)
- Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (Season 1)
- Married to Medicine (Season 2)
- Nigella: At My Table (Season 1)
- Octonauts (4 Seasons)
- One Chance (2013)
- Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1)
- Roh (2019)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013)
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013)
- Soul (2019)
- Summoned (2013)
- Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Multiple Seasons)
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020)
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)
- Thomas and Friends (Season 24)
- Top Coppers (Season 1)
June 2
- Carnaval (2021)
- Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)
- Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)
June 3
- Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1)
- Dancing Queens (2021)
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1)
- Summertime (Season 2)
- The Girl and the Gun (2019)
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021)
- Human: The World Within (Season 1)
- Sweet and Sour (2021)
- Sweet Tooth (Season 1)
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)
- Yesterday (2019)
- Xtreme (2021)
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)
June 7
- Strange But True (2019)
June 9
- Awake (2021)
- Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1)
- Tragic Jungle (2021)
June 10
- Camellia Sisters (2021)
- Locombianos (Season 1)
- Trese (Season 1)
June 11
- Lupin (Part 2)
- Skater Girl (2021)
- Wish Dragon (2021)
June 13
- The Devil Below (2021)
June 14
- Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1)
June 15
- Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1)
- Let’s Eat (Season 1)
- Rhyme Time Town (Season 2)
- Silver Skates (2020)
- Song One (2014)
June 16
- A Man for the Week End (2017)
- Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1)
- Penguin Town (Season 1)
- Silver Skates (2021)
June 17
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)
- Black Summer (Season 2)
- The Gift (Season 3)
- Katla (Season 1)
- Record of Ragnarok (Season 1)
June 18
- The Dead Don’t Die (2019)
- Elite (Season 4)
- Fatherhood (2021)
- The Intruder (2019)
- Jagame Thandhiram (2021)
- Rurouni Kenshin 1-3
- So Not Worth It (Season 1)
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1)
June 20
- Aquaman (2018)
June 22
- Broken (2021)
June 23
- Good on Paper (2021)
- Murder By the Coast (2021)
- Too Hot to Handle (Season 2)
June 24
- Crazy Delicious (Season 1) – British reality cooking competition.
- Godzilla Singular Point (2021)
- The Naked Director (Season 2)
- The Seventh Day (2021)
June 25
- Sex/Life (Season 1)
June 29
- StarBeam (Season 4)
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture (2021)
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series)