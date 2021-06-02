All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in June

Many of us have spent a lot of our time indoors over the last year, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with our favourite Netflix shows.

If you've already binged pretty much every show on the streaming service (same), you'll be delighted to know that there are a number of new and exciting releases coming this month.

As well as new original series' and films, Netflix will be adding a number of old classics.

Here is a full list of the new arrivals.

June 1

  • Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)
  • Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020)
  • Boogeyman (2005)
  • Cocomelon (Season 3)
  • Colombiana (2011)
  • Count Arthur Strong (Multiple Seasons)
  • Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)
  • Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (Season 1)
  • Married to Medicine (Season 2)
  • Nigella: At My Table (Season 1)
  • Octonauts (4 Seasons)
  • One Chance (2013)
  • Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1)
  • Roh (2019)
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013)
  • Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013)
  • Soul (2019)
  • Summoned (2013)
  • Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021)
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Multiple Seasons)
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020)
  • Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)
  • Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)
  • Thomas and Friends (Season 24)
  • Top Coppers (Season 1)

June 2

  • Carnaval (2021)
  • Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)
  • Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)

June 3

  • Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1)
  • Dancing Queens (2021)
  • Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1)
  • Summertime (Season 2)
  • The Girl and the Gun (2019)

June 4

  • Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021)
  • Human: The World Within (Season 1)
  • Sweet and Sour (2021)
  • Sweet Tooth (Season 1)
  • Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)
  • Yesterday (2019)
  • Xtreme (2021)

June 5

  • Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)

June 7

  • Strange But True (2019)

June 9

  • Awake (2021)
  • Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1)
  • Tragic Jungle (2021)

June 10

  • Camellia Sisters (2021)
  • Locombianos (Season 1)
  • Trese (Season 1)

June 11

  • Lupin (Part 2)
  • Skater Girl (2021)
  • Wish Dragon (2021)

June 13

  • The Devil Below (2021)

June 14

  • Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1)

June 15

  • Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1)
  • Let’s Eat (Season 1)
  • Rhyme Time Town (Season 2)
  • Silver Skates (2020)
  • Song One (2014)

June 16

  • A Man for the Week End (2017)
  • Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1)
  • Penguin Town (Season 1)
  • Silver Skates (2021)

June 17

  • Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)
  • Black Summer (Season 2)
  • The Gift (Season 3)
  • Katla (Season 1)
  • Record of Ragnarok (Season 1)

June 18

  • The Dead Don’t Die (2019)
  • Elite (Season 4)
  • Fatherhood (2021)
  • The Intruder (2019)
  • Jagame Thandhiram (2021)
  • Rurouni Kenshin 1-3
  • So Not Worth It (Season 1)
  • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1)

June 20

  • Aquaman (2018)

June 22

  • Broken (2021)

June 23

  • Good on Paper (2021)
  • Murder By the Coast (2021)
  • Too Hot to Handle (Season 2)

June 24

  • Crazy Delicious (Season 1) – British reality cooking competition.
  • Godzilla Singular Point (2021)
  • The Naked Director (Season 2)
  • The Seventh Day (2021)

June 25

  • Sex/Life (Season 1)

June 29

  • StarBeam (Season 4)

June 30

  • America: The Motion Picture (2021)
  • Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series)

