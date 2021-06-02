All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in June

By Polly Foreman

Netflix new releases: full list of all the TV shows and movies hitting the platform this month.

Many of us have spent a lot of our time indoors over the last year, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with our favourite Netflix shows.

If you've already binged pretty much every show on the streaming service (same), you'll be delighted to know that there are a number of new and exciting releases coming this month.

As well as new original series' and films, Netflix will be adding a number of old classics.

Here is a full list of the new arrivals.

June 1

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020)

Boogeyman (2005)

Cocomelon (Season 3)

Colombiana (2011)

Count Arthur Strong (Multiple Seasons)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (Season 1)

Married to Medicine (Season 2)

Nigella: At My Table (Season 1)

Octonauts (4 Seasons)

One Chance (2013)

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1)

Roh (2019)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013)

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013)

Soul (2019)

Summoned (2013)

Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Multiple Seasons)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020)

Thomas and Friends (Season 24)

Top Coppers (Season 1)

June 2

Carnaval (2021)

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5)

Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)

June 3

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1)

Dancing Queens (2021)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1)

Summertime (Season 2)

The Girl and the Gun (2019)

New film Carnaval drops on Netflix on June 2. Picture: Netflix

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021)

Human: The World Within (Season 1)

Sweet and Sour (2021)

Sweet Tooth (Season 1)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021)

Yesterday (2019)

Xtreme (2021)

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021)

June 7

Strange But True (2019)

June 9

Awake (2021)

Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1)

Tragic Jungle (2021)

June 10

Camellia Sisters (2021)

Locombianos (Season 1)

Trese (Season 1)

June 11

Lupin (Part 2)

Skater Girl (2021)

Wish Dragon (2021)

June 13

The Devil Below (2021)

June 14

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1)

June 15

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1)

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Rhyme Time Town (Season 2)

Silver Skates (2020)

Song One (2014)

June 16

A Man for the Week End (2017)

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1)

Penguin Town (Season 1)

Silver Skates (2021)

June 17

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021)

Black Summer (Season 2)

The Gift (Season 3)

Katla (Season 1)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1)

June 18

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Elite (Season 4)

Fatherhood (2021)

The Intruder (2019)

Jagame Thandhiram (2021)

Rurouni Kenshin 1-3

So Not Worth It (Season 1)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1)

June 20

Aquaman (2018)

June 22

Broken (2021)

June 23

Good on Paper (2021)

Murder By the Coast (2021)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2)

Too Hot To Handle is back on June 23. Picture: Netflix

June 24

Crazy Delicious (Season 1) – British reality cooking competition.

– British reality cooking competition. Godzilla Singular Point (2021)

The Naked Director (Season 2)

The Seventh Day (2021)

June 25

Sex/Life (Season 1)

June 29

StarBeam (Season 4)

June 30