Will there be a season two of The Innocent on Netflix?

The Innocent season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

If you've already binged every episode of The Innocent, we're guessing you're clamouring for news of season two.

The Spanish-language Netflix series is based on the book of the same name by Harlan Coben, and it's proving a huge hit with viewers.

It tells the story of a man named Mateo Vidal, who is led down a dark hole of intrigue and murder after his wife Olivia disappears while on a business trip.

Here's what we know about series two.

The show has been billed as a limited series, meaning that it is unlikely that more seasons will be on the way.

However, we haven't had confirmation from Netflix either way - so we don't yet know for sure if there is more to come.

It's looking unlikely that there will be a season two of The Innocent. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the possibility for series two, author Harlan Coben, who also serves as executive producer, recently said that he doesn't think it's on the cards.

He told Express.co.uk: "I never say never, but I would very much doubt it. The Innocent like the other series I’ve done with Netflix, is designed to be one season.

"At the end, you get all the answers to the mystery. We don’t end on a cliffhanger. I don’t like doing that. I don’t think it’s fair to the viewer.

"My pact with you is that The Innocent is a complete story. If we come up with a new idea for a second season, okay, maybe.

"But I think this will be the end of Mat and Olivia and Lorena and Teo and all the other characters you are about to meet."

The Innocent is available to watch on Netflix now.

