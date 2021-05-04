Who is in the cast of Dinner With Friends on Netflix?

4 May 2021, 13:47 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 14:45

Dinner With Friends 2020 cast: who is in the cast of the Netflix film (also known as Friendsgiving) and where have you seen them before?

Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) recently dropped on Netflix, and you may be wondering where you recognise some of the cast from.

Read more: All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

It tells the story of a new-mum called Molly who plans to have a quiet Thanksgiving dinner with her friend Abby, as the pair are both getting over break-ups.

But their low-key dinner turns into a big party after a number of uninvited guests decide to gatecrash...

The film features a number of high-profile actors, many of whom have appeared in a number of well-known shows and movies previously.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Read more: When is Too Hot To Handle season two out on Netflix?

Who plays Molly? Malin Åkerman

Malin plays Molly in Dinner With Friends
Malin plays Molly in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Molly is played by Malin Åkerman.

Malin has also appeared in films like Couples Retreat, 27 Dresses, The Heartbreak Kid and Wanderlust.

Who plays Abby? Kat Dennings

Kat plays Abby in Dinner With Friends
Kat plays Abby in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Abby is played by Kat Dennings.

Kat is known for her roles in TV shows like 2 Broke Girls and WandaVision, as well as films The 40-year-old Virgin, The House Bunny, and Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist.

Who plays Helen? Jane Seymour

Jane plays Helen in Dinner With Friends
Jane plays Helen in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Molly's estranged mum Helen is played by Jane Seymour.

Jane is known for her work in a huge number of films, including Live and Let Die, Somewhere in Time, East of Eden, and Onassis: The Richest Man in the World.

Who plays Lauren? Aisha Tyler

Aisha plays Lauren in Dinner With Friends
Aisha plays Lauren in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Lauren is played by Aisha Tyler.

She is know for her roles in Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, Mother Nature in the Santa Clause films.

Friends fans may recognise Aisha as Charlie from Friends - a part that she played for nine episodes in season nine.

Aisha has also appeared in recent films Bad Therapy and Bedtime Stories - and she hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway? In the US.

Who plays Claire? Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea plays Claire in Dinner With Friends
Chelsea plays Claire in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Claire is played by Chelsea Peretti.

Chelsea is best known for playing Gina in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and she has also been a writer on Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation.

Who plays Brianne? Christine Taylor

Christine plays Brianne in Dinner With Friends
Christine plays Brianne in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Brianne is played by Christine Taylor.

She is known for her roles in The Brady Bunch Movie, The Craft, The Wedding Singer, Zoolander, and DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.

Who plays Dan? Deon Cole

Deon plays Dan in Dinner With Friends
Deon plays Dan in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Dan is played By Deon Cole.

Deno is known for his role in sitcom Black-ish, and he also has worked as a writer for late night talkshows like The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan.

Who plays Gunnar? Ryan Hansen

Ryan plays Gunnar in Dinner With Friends
Ryan plays Gunnar in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Gunnar is played by Ryan Hansen.

Ryan is known for his roles in Veronica Mars, 2 Broke Girls, Friday 13th and Burning Love.

Who plays Jeff? Jack Donnelly

Jack plays Jeff in Dinner With Friends
Jack plays Jeff in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Jeff is played by Jack Donnelly.

Jack is best known for playing Jason in BBC show Atlantis.

NOW READ:

Shadow and Bone cast: who is in the Netflix show and where have you seen them before?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Dean Lennox Kelly

Who plays Pekka Rollins in Shadow and Bone?

Emily in Paris has started production on the second series

Emily In Paris stars announce season two has started filming

Netflix

Emmerdale fans noticed Cain has hurt his arm in Emmerdale

What has Cain Dingle done to his arm in Emmerdale?

What's coming to Netflix UK in May?

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

Martin Compston has addressed Line of Duty criticism

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston says he 'understands' criticism over series finale

Trending on Heart

If coronavirus derailed your wedding, Heart Breakfast want to hear from you

Was your wedding cancelled because of coronavirus?

The calf was born on April 17 and weighed 11lb 14oz

New hope for endangered pygmy hippos as UK zoo welcomes calf

Lifestyle

Leigh-Anne is pregnant with her first child

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces pregnancy

Celebrities

The best canned alcoholic drinks to buy for 2020

The best canned alcoholic drinks 2021: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more

Lifestyle

Marriage certificates will now include mothers' names

Marriage certificates to include mothers' names for the first time in England and Wales

Lifestyle