Who is in the cast of Dinner With Friends on Netflix?

Dinner With Friends 2020 cast: who is in the cast of the Netflix film (also known as Friendsgiving) and where have you seen them before?

Dinner With Friends (Friendsgiving) recently dropped on Netflix, and you may be wondering where you recognise some of the cast from.

Read more: All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

It tells the story of a new-mum called Molly who plans to have a quiet Thanksgiving dinner with her friend Abby, as the pair are both getting over break-ups.

But their low-key dinner turns into a big party after a number of uninvited guests decide to gatecrash...

The film features a number of high-profile actors, many of whom have appeared in a number of well-known shows and movies previously.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Read more: When is Too Hot To Handle season two out on Netflix?

Who plays Molly? Malin Åkerman

Malin plays Molly in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Molly is played by Malin Åkerman.

Malin has also appeared in films like Couples Retreat, 27 Dresses, The Heartbreak Kid and Wanderlust.

Who plays Abby? Kat Dennings

Kat plays Abby in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Abby is played by Kat Dennings.

Kat is known for her roles in TV shows like 2 Broke Girls and WandaVision, as well as films The 40-year-old Virgin, The House Bunny, and Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist.

Who plays Helen? Jane Seymour

Jane plays Helen in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Molly's estranged mum Helen is played by Jane Seymour.

Jane is known for her work in a huge number of films, including Live and Let Die, Somewhere in Time, East of Eden, and Onassis: The Richest Man in the World.

Who plays Lauren? Aisha Tyler

Aisha plays Lauren in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Lauren is played by Aisha Tyler.

She is know for her roles in Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, Mother Nature in the Santa Clause films.

Friends fans may recognise Aisha as Charlie from Friends - a part that she played for nine episodes in season nine.

Aisha has also appeared in recent films Bad Therapy and Bedtime Stories - and she hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway? In the US.

Who plays Claire? Chelsea Peretti

Chelsea plays Claire in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Claire is played by Chelsea Peretti.

Chelsea is best known for playing Gina in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and she has also been a writer on Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation.

Who plays Brianne? Christine Taylor

Christine plays Brianne in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Brianne is played by Christine Taylor.

She is known for her roles in The Brady Bunch Movie, The Craft, The Wedding Singer, Zoolander, and DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.

Who plays Dan? Deon Cole

Deon plays Dan in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Dan is played By Deon Cole.

Deno is known for his role in sitcom Black-ish, and he also has worked as a writer for late night talkshows like The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan.

Who plays Gunnar? Ryan Hansen

Ryan plays Gunnar in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Gunnar is played by Ryan Hansen.

Ryan is known for his roles in Veronica Mars, 2 Broke Girls, Friday 13th and Burning Love.

Who plays Jeff? Jack Donnelly

Jack plays Jeff in Dinner With Friends. Picture: PA

Jeff is played by Jack Donnelly.

Jack is best known for playing Jason in BBC show Atlantis.

NOW READ:

Shadow and Bone cast: who is in the Netflix show and where have you seen them before?