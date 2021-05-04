All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

What's coming to Netflix UK in May?
What's coming to Netflix UK in May? Picture: Marvel Studios/Paramount
Full list of all the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May 2021.

Many of us have spent a great deal of time indoors over the last year, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with our favourite Netflix shows.

In April, we were obsessing over the likes of Shadow and Bone and The Circle USA - and there are plenty more exciting offerings arriving on the streaming service this month.

As well as new original series' and films, Netflix will be adding a number of old classics.

Here is a full list of the new arrivals.

May 1

  • Below Deck (multiple seasons)
  • Eagle Eye (2008)
  • Premonition (2007)
  • Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)
  • School Of Rock (2003)
  • Tamara Drewe (2010)
  • The Fourth Kind (2009)
  • The Italian Job (2003)

May 2

  • Colony (season three)

May 4

  • Giant Truck (season two)
  • Selena: The Series (season two)
  • StartUp (seasons one-three)
  • Trash Truck (season two)

May 5

  • Lava Ka Dhaava (season one)
  • The Circle (season two finale)
  • The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (limited series)
  • Upin&Ipin (season 11)

May 6

  • And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020)
  • August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2018)
  • American Idol (2021 collection, weekly episodes on Thursdays)

May 7

  • Girl From Nowhere (season two)
  • Jupiter’s Legacy (season one)
  • Men In Black: International (2019)
  • Milestone (2021)
  • Monster (2021)
  • The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)

May 9

  • Super Me (2019)

May 10

  • The Corrupted (2019)
  • Deadly Switch (2019)
  • It Is Never Too Late (1956)
  • The Outlaw And His Wife (1918)

May 11

  • Money, Explained (season one)
  • Motherland (season two)

May 12

  • Brightburn (2019)
  • Dance Of The Forty One (2021)
  • Oxygen (2021)
  • The Upshaws (season one)

May 13

  • Castlevania (season four)

May 14

  • Ferry (2021)
  • Haunted (season three)
  • I Am All Girls (2021)
  • Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)
  • Love, Death & Robots (season two)
  • Ma (2019)
  • Move To Heaven (season one)
  • The Heroic Legend Of Arslan (season one)
  • The Strange House (2021)
  • The Woman In The Window (2021)

May 15

  • Beyblade Burst Rise (season one)
  • Kuroko’s Basketball (season two)

May 16

  • Curious George 3: Back To The Jungle (2015)
  • Dad’s Army (2016)
  • Highlander (1986)
  • The Doors (1991)
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

May 19

  • The Last Days (1998)
  • Who Killed Sara? (season two)

May 20

  • Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)
  • Jay And Silent Bob Reboot (2019)
  • Special (season two)

May 21

  • Army Of The Dead (2021)
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season three)
  • Strain (2020)
  • The Neighbor (season two)

May 25

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

May 26

  • Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021

May 27

  • Eden (season one)

May 28

  • Lucifer (season five, B)
  • The Kominsky Method (season three)

Other titles dropping this month include:

  • Cape Fear (1991)
  • Jaws (1975)
  • Highlander (1986)
  • The Bourne Saga films
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994
  • Les Misérables (2012)
  • Bridesmaids (2011)
  • Inglourious Basterds (2009)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
  • Serenity (2005)
  • 8 Mile (2002)
  • Tremors (1990)
  • Candyman (1992)
  • Shark Tale (2004)

