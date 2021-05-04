All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

What's coming to Netflix UK in May? Picture: Marvel Studios/Paramount

By Polly Foreman

Full list of all the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May 2021.

Many of us have spent a great deal of time indoors over the last year, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with our favourite Netflix shows.

In April, we were obsessing over the likes of Shadow and Bone and The Circle USA - and there are plenty more exciting offerings arriving on the streaming service this month.

As well as new original series' and films, Netflix will be adding a number of old classics.

Here is a full list of the new arrivals.

May 1

Below Deck (multiple seasons)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Premonition (2007)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

School Of Rock (2003)

Tamara Drewe (2010)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Italian Job (2003)

School of Rock has arrived on Netflix. Picture: Paramount

May 2

Colony (season three)

May 4

Giant Truck (season two)

Selena: The Series (season two)

StartUp (seasons one-three)

Trash Truck (season two)

May 5

Lava Ka Dhaava (season one)

The Circle (season two finale)

The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (limited series)

Upin&Ipin (season 11)

May 6

And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020)

August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2018)

American Idol (2021 collection, weekly episodes on Thursdays)

May 7

Girl From Nowhere (season two)

Jupiter’s Legacy (season one)

Men In Black: International (2019)

Milestone (2021)

Monster (2021)

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)

May 9

Super Me (2019)

May 10

The Corrupted (2019)

Deadly Switch (2019)

It Is Never Too Late (1956)

The Outlaw And His Wife (1918)

May 11

Money, Explained (season one)

Motherland (season two)

May 12

Brightburn (2019)

Dance Of The Forty One (2021)

Oxygen (2021)

The Upshaws (season one)



May 13

Castlevania (season four)

May 14

Ferry (2021)

Haunted (season three)

I Am All Girls (2021)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)

Love, Death & Robots (season two)

Ma (2019)

Move To Heaven (season one)

The Heroic Legend Of Arslan (season one)

The Strange House (2021)

The Woman In The Window (2021)

May 15

Beyblade Burst Rise (season one)

Kuroko’s Basketball (season two)

May 16

Curious George 3: Back To The Jungle (2015)

Dad’s Army (2016)

Highlander (1986)

The Doors (1991)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

May 19

The Last Days (1998)

Who Killed Sara? (season two)

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Special (season two)



May 21

Army Of The Dead (2021)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season three)

Strain (2020)

The Neighbor (season two)



Bridesmaids will also be added this month. Picture: Apatow Productions

May 25

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)



May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021

May 27

Eden (season one)

May 28

Lucifer (season five, B)

The Kominsky Method (season three)

Other titles dropping this month include:

Cape Fear (1991)

Jaws (1975)

Highlander (1986)

The Bourne Saga films

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994

Les Misérables (2012)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Serenity (2005)

8 Mile (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Candyman (1992)

Shark Tale (2004)

NOW READ:

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston says he 'understands' criticism over series finale