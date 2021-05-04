All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May
4 May 2021, 10:37 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 11:50
Many of us have spent a great deal of time indoors over the last year, meaning we've had plenty of time to get acquainted - and reacquainted - with our favourite Netflix shows.
In April, we were obsessing over the likes of Shadow and Bone and The Circle USA - and there are plenty more exciting offerings arriving on the streaming service this month.
As well as new original series' and films, Netflix will be adding a number of old classics.
Here is a full list of the new arrivals.
May 1
- Below Deck (multiple seasons)
- Eagle Eye (2008)
- Premonition (2007)
- Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)
- School Of Rock (2003)
- Tamara Drewe (2010)
- The Fourth Kind (2009)
- The Italian Job (2003)
May 2
- Colony (season three)
May 4
- Giant Truck (season two)
- Selena: The Series (season two)
- StartUp (seasons one-three)
- Trash Truck (season two)
May 5
- Lava Ka Dhaava (season one)
- The Circle (season two finale)
- The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (limited series)
- Upin&Ipin (season 11)
May 6
- And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020)
- August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2018)
- American Idol (2021 collection, weekly episodes on Thursdays)
May 7
- Girl From Nowhere (season two)
- Jupiter’s Legacy (season one)
- Men In Black: International (2019)
- Milestone (2021)
- Monster (2021)
- The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (2019)
May 9
- Super Me (2019)
May 10
- The Corrupted (2019)
- Deadly Switch (2019)
- It Is Never Too Late (1956)
- The Outlaw And His Wife (1918)
May 11
- Money, Explained (season one)
- Motherland (season two)
May 12
- Brightburn (2019)
- Dance Of The Forty One (2021)
- Oxygen (2021)
- The Upshaws (season one)
May 13
- Castlevania (season four)
May 14
- Ferry (2021)
- Haunted (season three)
- I Am All Girls (2021)
- Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)
- Love, Death & Robots (season two)
- Ma (2019)
- Move To Heaven (season one)
- The Heroic Legend Of Arslan (season one)
- The Strange House (2021)
- The Woman In The Window (2021)
May 15
- Beyblade Burst Rise (season one)
- Kuroko’s Basketball (season two)
May 16
- Curious George 3: Back To The Jungle (2015)
- Dad’s Army (2016)
- Highlander (1986)
- The Doors (1991)
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
May 19
- The Last Days (1998)
- Who Killed Sara? (season two)
May 20
- Hating Peter Tatchell (2021)
- Jay And Silent Bob Reboot (2019)
- Special (season two)
May 21
- Army Of The Dead (2021)
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season three)
- Strain (2020)
- The Neighbor (season two)
May 25
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
May 26
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021
May 27
- Eden (season one)
May 28
- Lucifer (season five, B)
- The Kominsky Method (season three)
Other titles dropping this month include:
- Cape Fear (1991)
- Jaws (1975)
- Highlander (1986)
- The Bourne Saga films
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994
- Les Misérables (2012)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Inglourious Basterds (2009)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
- Serenity (2005)
- 8 Mile (2002)
- Tremors (1990)
- Candyman (1992)
- Shark Tale (2004)
