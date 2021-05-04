Line of Duty’s Martin Compston says he 'understands' criticism over series finale

Martin Compston has addressed Line of Duty criticism. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and writer Jed Mercurio have defended the series finale.

**Warning Line of Duty series six spoilers below**

After years of guessing, Line of Duty viewers finally found out the identity of the mystery H on Sunday evening.

But while we were pretty shocked when blundering Ian Buckells was unveiled as The Fourth Person, not everybody at home was happy.

In fact, many of the show’s 13 million viewers were left disappointed that there was no major twist for the final episode.

Well, now Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston has spoken out about the criticism, saying he understands why some people might feel let down.

The Line of Duty finale unmasked Ian Buckles as H. Picture: BBC

He wrote on Twitter: "Hey folks now the madness is slightly dying down just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole, we've truly been blown away by the reaction and love for the show we're proud of it.

"Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to relief that it's over. Now I just feel immense pride our show that started on Wednesday's on BBC2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.

"Fully understand it wasn't the 'urgent exit' type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us."

Series creator Jed shared Martin’s post and added his own message, saying he wanted to explore ‘the real nature of corruption’.

He wrote: "We're honoured and flattered by the viewing figures for #LineofDuty6. We knew attempting to explore the real nature of corruption in our society wouldn't appeal to everyone, but we do sincerely thank you all for watching. It's been our privilege to share your Sunday nights."

This comes after it was revealed an incredible 12.8million people tuned in to see the last show in the series.

And while fans have been desperate to know if there will be another season in the future, BBC bosses are keeping very tight lipped.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw-dropping finale set a ratings record.

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

