Line of Duty’s Martin Compston says he 'understands' criticism over series finale

4 May 2021, 10:18

Martin Compston has addressed Line of Duty criticism
Martin Compston has addressed Line of Duty criticism. Picture: BBC/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and writer Jed Mercurio have defended the series finale.

**Warning Line of Duty series six spoilers below**

After years of guessing, Line of Duty viewers finally found out the identity of the mystery H on Sunday evening.

But while we were pretty shocked when blundering Ian Buckells was unveiled as The Fourth Person, not everybody at home was happy.

In fact, many of the show’s 13 million viewers were left disappointed that there was no major twist for the final episode.

Well, now Steve Arnott actor Martin Compston has spoken out about the criticism, saying he understands why some people might feel let down.

The Line of Duty finale unmasked Ian Buckles as H
The Line of Duty finale unmasked Ian Buckles as H. Picture: BBC

He wrote on Twitter: "Hey folks now the madness is slightly dying down just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole, we've truly been blown away by the reaction and love for the show we're proud of it.

Read More: Line of Duty viewing figures: How many people watched the final?

"Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to relief that it's over. Now I just feel immense pride our show that started on Wednesday's on BBC2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.

"Fully understand it wasn't the 'urgent exit' type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us."

Series creator Jed shared Martin’s post and added his own message, saying he wanted to explore ‘the real nature of corruption’.

He wrote: "We're honoured and flattered by the viewing figures for #LineofDuty6. We knew attempting to explore the real nature of corruption in our society wouldn't appeal to everyone, but we do sincerely thank you all for watching. It's been our privilege to share your Sunday nights."

This comes after it was revealed an incredible 12.8million people tuned in to see the last show in the series.

And while fans have been desperate to know if there will be another season in the future, BBC bosses are keeping very tight lipped.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer, said: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw-dropping finale set a ratings record.

“Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.

“I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

Now Read: Line of Duty season 5 recap: What happened at the end of the last series of Line of Duty?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Dean Lennox Kelly

Who plays Pekka Rollins in Shadow and Bone?

Dinner With Friends Netflix cast

Who is in the cast of Dinner With Friends on Netflix?

Emily in Paris has started production on the second series

Emily In Paris stars announce season two has started filming

Netflix

Emmerdale fans noticed Cain has hurt his arm in Emmerdale

What has Cain Dingle done to his arm in Emmerdale?

What's coming to Netflix UK in May?

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May

Trending on Heart

If coronavirus derailed your wedding, Heart Breakfast want to hear from you

Was your wedding cancelled because of coronavirus?

The calf was born on April 17 and weighed 11lb 14oz

New hope for endangered pygmy hippos as UK zoo welcomes calf

Lifestyle

Leigh-Anne is pregnant with her first child

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces pregnancy

Celebrities

The best canned alcoholic drinks to buy for 2020

The best canned alcoholic drinks 2021: cocktails, hard seltzers, wine and more

Lifestyle

Marriage certificates will now include mothers' names

Marriage certificates to include mothers' names for the first time in England and Wales

Lifestyle