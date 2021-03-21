Who is Line of Duty's Martin Compston? Height, career and wife revealed

What is Martin Compston's real accent and does he have children? Here's what we know about Line of Duty's Steve Arnott...

Martin Compston is finally back as our favourite crime fighting anti-corruption officer DS Steve Arnott.

After months of delays, the sixth series of the BBC police drama has returned with a whole load more drama.

And obviously Steve is right in the middle of it alongside his AC-12 pals Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

But while we have got to know DS Arnott pretty well over the past eight years, what do we know about actor Martin Compston?

Well, let’s find out more about his career, family life and real accent…

How old is Martin Comspton and where is he from?

Martin Compston was born 8 May 1984, making him 36-years-old.

The Scottish actor was brought up in Greenock, Scotland and attended St Columba's High School in neighbouring Gourock.

While he has an English accent in Line of Duty, Martin actually has a very strong Scottish accent.

Despite now being a seasoned actor, the star started out his career as a professional footballer, playing for Aberdeen F.C. as a young teenager and local professional team Greenock Morton F.C.

How tall is Martin Compston?

Martin Compston is 1.73m or 5ft8.

What else has Martin Compston been in?

The Steve Arnott actor kicked off his career when he bagged the lead role in Ken Loach's Sweet Sixteen which led to him winning Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards.

He went on to star in BBC series Monarch of the Glen, as well as 2010 film Soulboy, alongside Craig Parkinson.

In 2012, as well as landing his role in Line of Duty, he also starred in the violent thriller Piggy and Scottish film The Wee Man, directed by Ray Burdis.

Martin Compston as Daniel in Traces. Picture: BBC

TV lovers may also recognise him for his role in ITV’s The Ice Cream Girls, as well as playing Dan Docherty in BBC series The Nest.

One of his more recent roles was Daniel MacAfee in BBC crime series Traces.

Is Martin Compston married and does he have children?

Martin married American actress Tianna Chanel Flynn in 2016, with the pair meeting at the Hudson hotel in LA, where Tianna was a nightclub manager at the time.

In April last year, Tianna paid tribute to her husband for his role in BBC drama The Nest.

She said: "Wow! I haven't cried so much during a season finale in a long time.

"I am so proud of my hubby @mrmartincompston and the entire The Nest cast!"

Martin and Tianna are currently based in her hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada and in 2019, they revealed they were expecting their first baby.

In March 2020, Martin said he had become a father-of-one but no pictures or the name of their baby have been revealed.

