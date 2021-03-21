What is Line of Duty star Martin Compston's net worth?

Martin Compston plays DS Steve Arnott in Line of Duty. Picture: ITV/BBC

How must is Martin Compston worth? And how much money does the Steve Arnott actor make?

In case you missed it, Line of Duty is back with a bang this month as the sixth series finally hits our screens.

And along with his colleagues DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) has returned as part of the AC-12 anti-corruption unit.

This time around, the crime fighting trio will be investigating newbie DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly MacDonald), as well as tracking down the final identity of H.

But while we’ve got to know the characters very well over the past eight years, let’s find out more about the actors who play them.

So, how much is Martin Compston worth and what is his salary?

What is Martin Compston's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martin Compston has a net worth of around $5 million (£3.5million).

Martin was born in Greenock, Inverclyde, Scotland and started out as a professional footballer.

But after successfully auditioning for the lead role in Ken Loach’s Sweet Sixteen, his career in acting began.

Line of Duty's Steve Arnott is played by Martin Compston. Picture: BBC

After the film took the Cannes Film Festival by storm, Martin instantly landed himself a role in the BBC drama series Monarch of the Glen as cheeky teenager Ewan Brodie.

Having made a name for himself, he went on to star in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints alongside Robert Downey Jnr in 2006.

In 2008, he appeared in 2008 film Doomsday and the following year he bagged a role in football movie Damned United.

He later starred alongside James McAvoy in 2013 film Filth and in 2018 he played Earl of Bothwell in the Oscar-nominated Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie.

As for his TV credits, Martin has had roles in The Royal and Casualty, as well Traces and The Nest which came out last year.

