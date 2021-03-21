Inside Martin Compston's relationship with actress wife Tianna Chanel Flynn

Line of Duty's Martin Compston is married to Tianna Chanel Flynn. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Who is Martin Compston's wife and how many children do they have? Here's what we know about the Line of Duty star's family life...

DS Steve Arnott is finally back on our screens as Line of Duty returns for the sixth series.

He’ll be joined by DC Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), as part of the AC-12 anti-corruption unit.

But while we’ve got to know Steve pretty well over the past eight years, how much do we know about the actor who plays him Martin Compston?

Is Martin Compston married?

Martin has actually been married to Tianna Chanel Flynn has been by his side since 2016, when the pair tied the knot.

Martin met his wife at a hotel in LA. Picture: Instagram

While her social media channels are private, American-born Tianna is also an actress and has appeared in shows such as Secret Diary Of An American Cheerleader.

Tianna is also an estate agent and she works in Las Vegas.

Funnily enough, Tiana also made an appearance on Line of Duty herself back in series five.

Viewers might remember DS Arnott received a message on a dating app which came from a woman called Tina Watts, but the picture is of his real life wife.

How did Martin Compston and his wife meet?

Martin met his wife in the Hudson Hotel in LA, where Tianna was working as nightclub manager.

They tied the knot in 2016, at the Compston family chapel in Greenock, Renfrew.

Where do Martin Compston and his wife live?

The couple currently live in Greenock, Las Vegas, with Martin previously describing the area as ‘suburbia’.

He told The Sunday Post: “The Strip is the tourist trap, but Vegas is suburbia. A couple of million people live there and it’s so quiet.

“I love it. The weather is great, obviously, and compared to Los Angeles and London you get so much more for your money.

“I’ve never been flash with anything. I’ve never really spent my money or liked fancy cars, so we saved to hopefully get a bit of a dream home."

Tianna Flynn showed off her huge baby bump in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Martin added: “I wanted to get a place with a pool.

"It’s an incredible feeling when you’re from Greenock and you can get your family over to stay and you’ve got a swimming pool out your back.

“The most therapeutic thing in the world is cleaning your pool, walking about mopping up your leaves.

"It’s been 15 years of saving and hard graft to get to that stage, but I’m under no illusion about how privileged I am to be at this point.”

Does Martin Compston have children?

Back in 2019, the couple revealed they were expecting when they attended Henley Festival and Tianna showed off her huge baby bump.

In March last year, Martin confirmed he had become a father, but no more details of their baby have been shared.

