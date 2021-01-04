Where was The Circle USA filmed?

Where is The Circle USA filmed? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

As The Circle USA season one hits Netflix, we take a look at filming locations for the show...

If you're a fan of hit Channel 4 show The Circle, you'll be delighted to know that the American version of the reality series is now available to stream on Netflix.

Read more: Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far

If you aren't familiar with its format, it sees a bunch of contestants move into an apartment building in separate flats, only meeting each other on a social media app known as 'The Circle'.

The catch is that each person if free to either be themselves or a 'catfish' (fake persona), to attempt to become most popular on the social media site and win the show.

Here's your need-to-know on The Circle USA and it's filming location.

Where was The Circle USA filmed?

The apartment building for The Circle USA is located in Salford, England. Picture: Netflix

Surprisingly, it has been reported that The Circle USA was filmed in the same apartment building in Salford, England, as the original British series.

The building is always prepared with 12 furnished apartments for the players to live in, and also features an exercise room and rooftop lounge for them to use.

Read more: The Serpent: How many episodes are there and when is it on TV?

All rooms are, of course, fitted with cameras and TV screens.

The building also contains a room called 'the testimonial room', which is where blocked players go to record goodbye messages.

Each apartment comes fully furnished and ready for the players to live in. Picture: Netflix

One of the building's features is a large circle on the outside, which is lit up with LED lights.

The location of the filming of the US version has confused some viewers, as the show used aerial shots of Chicago, Milwaukee, and England throughout the show.

The building features a giant LED circle on its outside. Picture: Netflix

Who are the contestants on The Circle USA season one?

See below for the full list of players

Alana Duval

Antonia DePína

Karyn Blanco

Miranda Bissonnette

Bill Cranley

Alex Lake

Sean Taylor

Ed and Tammy Eason

Seaburn Williams

Chris Sapphire

Samantha "Sammie" Cimarelli

Shubham Goel

Joey Sasso

How can I watch The Circle USA?

The Circle USA is available to stream now on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The Circle USA?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

NOW READ:

Who plays the Simon Bassett in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work