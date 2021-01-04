Where was The Circle USA filmed?
4 January 2021, 11:21
As The Circle USA season one hits Netflix, we take a look at filming locations for the show...
If you're a fan of hit Channel 4 show The Circle, you'll be delighted to know that the American version of the reality series is now available to stream on Netflix.
If you aren't familiar with its format, it sees a bunch of contestants move into an apartment building in separate flats, only meeting each other on a social media app known as 'The Circle'.
The catch is that each person if free to either be themselves or a 'catfish' (fake persona), to attempt to become most popular on the social media site and win the show.
Here's your need-to-know on The Circle USA and it's filming location.
Where was The Circle USA filmed?
Surprisingly, it has been reported that The Circle USA was filmed in the same apartment building in Salford, England, as the original British series.
The building is always prepared with 12 furnished apartments for the players to live in, and also features an exercise room and rooftop lounge for them to use.
All rooms are, of course, fitted with cameras and TV screens.
The building also contains a room called 'the testimonial room', which is where blocked players go to record goodbye messages.
One of the building's features is a large circle on the outside, which is lit up with LED lights.
The location of the filming of the US version has confused some viewers, as the show used aerial shots of Chicago, Milwaukee, and England throughout the show.
Who are the contestants on The Circle USA season one?
See below for the full list of players
Alana Duval
Antonia DePína
Karyn Blanco
Miranda Bissonnette
Bill Cranley
Alex Lake
Sean Taylor
Ed and Tammy Eason
Seaburn Williams
Chris Sapphire
Samantha "Sammie" Cimarelli
Shubham Goel
Joey Sasso
How can I watch The Circle USA?
The Circle USA is available to stream now on Netflix.
Is there a trailer for The Circle USA?
There is! You can watch the trailer below:
