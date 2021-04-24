Will there be a season two of Shadow and Bone?

If you've already binged every episode of Shadow and Bone, we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat clamouring for news of season two.

The Netflix series is based on the Shadow and Bone duology and Six of Crows trilogy, which were all written by author Leigh Bardugo.

Fans of the books will be aware that there are still a number of characters and stories that haven't yet been explored in the show, meaning there could be a season two in the pipeline.

Here's what we know so far...

Picture: Netflix

There hasn't yet been official confirmation from Netflix about whether there will be a season two.

However, the streaming service doesn't usually announce more seasons until the first has been live for around a month - so watch this space.

According to reports, it is highly likely that there will be a new season of the show, with What's On Netflix claiming that it's already been renewed for series two.

What could happen in season two of Shadow and Bone?

There is still plenty more of Leigh Bardugo's work that could be explored in future seasons - with a number of characters and stories still yet to be introduced.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk about the possibility of a season two ahead of the series launch, Leigh said: "I just have my fingers crossed. I say my prayers every night in the hopes of some day getting to meet Nikolai Lantsov (a character from the books who doesn't appear in season one)".

She added: "There are a lot of characters who I would love to see come to life, and it’s been such an incredible thing to see these actors take these characters and breathe their own personalities into them, and really transform the way that I see them."

Picture: Netflix

Kit Young, who plays Jesper added: "We'd all absolutely love to [to a season two]."

And speaking about what he'd like to see in season two, he continued: "More mischief, higher stakes, more trouble and more interesting relationships with other characters.

"Six of Crows for us is in the title, there are six of them - at the moment there are three of them. So let's meet some of those other characters in that world."

Shadow and Bone is available to watch on Netflix now

