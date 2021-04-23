How many episodes of Shadow and Bone are there?

How many episodes of Shadow and Bone season one are there?
How many episodes of Shadow and Bone season one are there? Picture: Netflix

Shadow and Bone episodes: how many episodes of the new Netflix show are there?

The much-anticipated Shadow and Bone has finally dropped on Netflix, with all episodes of season one available to watch now.

The series is based on the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology novels written by Leigh Bardugo, and stars Jessie Mei Li as lead character Alina Starkov.

Here's your need-to-know about how many episodes there will be in season one.

Shadow and Bone has finally dropped on Netflix
Shadow and Bone has finally dropped on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Shadow and Bone are there?

There are eight episodes in total, which are all available to watch on Netflix.

The episode list is as follows:

  1. Episode 1 - A Searing Burst of Light
  2. Episode 2 - We're All Someone's Monster
  3. Episode 3 - The Making at the Heart of the World
  4. Episode 4 - Otkazat'sya
  5. Episode 5 - Show Me Who You Are
  6. Episode 6 - The Heart is an Arrow
  7. Episode 7 - The Unsea
  8. Episode 8 - No Mourners

Will there be a season two of Shadow and Bone?

A second season hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix, but members of the cast have expressed their hopes for more episodes.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk ahead of the series launch, Kit Young, who plays Jesper said: "We'd all absolutely love to [to a season two]."

Leigh Bardugo, who wrote the books, added: "I just have my fingers crossed. I say my prayers every night in the hopes of some day getting to meet Nikolai Lantsov (a character from the books who doesn't appear in season one)".

She added: "There are a lot of characters who I would love to see come to life, and it’s been such an incredible thing to see these actors take these characters and breathe their own personalities into them, and really transform the way that I see them."

