Who plays General Kirigan in Shadow and Bone and what else has he been in?

23 April 2021, 19:00

Ben Barnes plays General Kirigan in new Netflix series Shadow and Bone - find out his age, Instagram and other TV work.

If you're just getting started on Shadow and Bone, you may be wondering where you recognise some of the cast from.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Shadow and Bone on Netflix?

The Netflix series features a number of familiar faces, with many having appeared on a number of popular films TV shows previously.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays General Kirigan.

Who is Ben Barnes? What's his age and background?

Ben, 39, is an actor from London, England.

He studied Drama and English Literature at Kingston University, graduating in 2004.

Ben plays General Kirigan in Shadow and Bone, which is set in the fictional country of Ravka. It centres around a solder named Alina Starkov, who becomes the possible key to destroying the dangerous 'shadow fold', an area filled with monsters, after learning she can summon sunlight.

General Kirigan has the power to manipulate darkness
General Kirigan has the power to manipulate darkness. Picture: Netflix

Opening up about his character to Heart.co.uk ahead of the series launch, he said: "There two armies on the Ravkan side, the first army which is mainly made up of regular human beings, and then the Grecia army.

"The Grecia are the ones who have the power to use small science to manipulate the elements. In the case of Alina Starkov, sunlight, and in the case of my character - the darkness.

"He’s the only character that can manipulate the dark. Which makes him the most powerful Grecia, and he’s the leader of that magical elite, which is the second army. So he’s under the king, but he’s essentially the most powerful man in the hierarchy of the world. He’s feared by some revered by some."

What else has Ben Barnes been in?

Ben is perhaps best known for his role as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia film series.

He also played Logan Delos in HBO show Westworld, and Billy Russo in Netflix's The Punisher.

Is Ben Barnes on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @benbarnes.

