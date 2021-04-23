Who is in the cast of Shadow and Bone on Netflix?

Shadow and Bone cast: find out who plays Alina, Malyen, Kaz, Inej, Jesper and General Kirigan in the Netflix show.

The much-anticipated Shadow and Bone has finally dropped on Netflix, with all eight episodes of the series available to watch.

The series is based on the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology novels written by Leigh Bardugo, and stars the likes of Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan.

If you've just got started on the series, you may be wondering where you recognise some of the characters from.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

Shadow and Bone cast

Who plays Alina Starkov?

Jessie plays Alina in Shadow and Bone. Picture: Instagram/Jessie Mei Li

Lead character Alina Starkov is played by Jessie Mei Li.

Jessie, 25, has also appeared in the likes of 2019 stage production All About Eve, as well as ITV crime drama Strangers.

Who plays General Kirigan?

Ben Barnes plays General Kirigan in Shadow and Bone. Picture: Instagram/Ben Barnes

General Kirigan is played by 39-year-old Ben Barnes.

Ben, 39, is perhaps best known for playing Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia. He also played Logan Delos in Westworld, and Billy Russo in The Punisher.

Who plays Malyen Oretsev?

Archie plays Malyen Oretsev in Shadow and Bone. Picture: Instagram

Malyen Oretsev is played by Archie Renaux, 23.

Archie is known for playing Leo Day in the BBC One miniseries Gold Digger, and will also appear in upcoming film Voyagers.

Who plays Kaz Brekker?

Kaz is played by Freddy Carter. Picture: Instagram/Freddy Carter

Kaz is played by Freddy Carter, 28.

Freddy is known for appearing in a number of other shows, including Netflix drama series Free Rein.

Who plays Inej?

Amita Suman plays Inej. Picture: Instagram/Amita Suman

Inej is played by Amita Suman, 23.

As well as Shadow and Bone, Amita has appeared in CW fantasy series The Outpost, as well as Ackley Bridge and Doctor Who.

Who plays Jesper Fahey?

Kit Young plays Jesper in Shadow and Bone. Picture: Instagram/Kit Young

Jesper is played by 26-year-old Kit Young.

Kit is known for appearing in TV show Endeavour, as well as a stage production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Who plays Zoya Nazyalensky?

Sujaya Dasgupta plays Zoya in Shadow and Bone. Picture: Instagram/Sujaya Dasgupta

Sujaya Dasgupta plays Zoya in Shadow and Bone.

She has previously appeared in the likes of Guilt, Press and I May Destroy You.

Who plays Nina Zenik?

Danielle Galligan plays Nina in Shadow and Bone. Picture: Instagram/Danielle Galligan

Nina is played by Danielle Galligan.

Danielle has previously appeared in Game of Thrones, Krypton and Cold Courage.

Who plays Genya Safin?

Daisy Head plays Genya Safin. Picture: Getty

Genya is played by Daisy Head, 30.

Daisy has appeared in American drama series Guilt, BBC drama The Syndicate, as well as Hulu's Harlots.

Who plays David Kostyk?

Luke Pasqualino plays David Kostyk. Picture: PA

David is played by Luke Pasqualino, 30.

Luke rose to fame as Freddie McClair in Channel 4 series Skins, and he has since appeared in the likes of The Three Musketeers and Our Girl.

