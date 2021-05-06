Where was The Innocent on Netflix filmed?

Where is The Innocent fimed? Picture: Netflix

The Innocent filming locations: where in Spain was the Netflix thriller filmed?

The Innocent is a new Netflix limited series based on a book of the same name by Harlan Coben, and it's proving a huge hit with viewers.

The eight-part series tells the story of man named Mateo Vidal (played Mario Casas), who is led down a dark hole of intrigue and murder after his wife Olivia (played by Aura Garrido) disappears while on a business trip.

The book was set in the US - featuring places like New York, Nevada, and New Jersey - but the Spanish-language Netflix adaptation has moved to Spain.

Here's your need-to-know on where it was filmed.

The Innocent filming locations

The Innocent was filmed mostly in Barcelona, with a number of the city's famous architecture featuring in the show.

Speaking about the change of location, Harlan Coben previously told Variety: "I look at it like I’ve written a hit single called ‘The Innocent’. So, if I wrote, sang and recorded the song, I don’t want any covers or remakes to sound exactly like my version. I want the new version to bring new culture and a new sound, and I think that’s what works best.

"I also think it’s important to realise we’re living in a Golden Age for international television. So, in working with the best talent wherever I go, I get to make something better than it might have been otherwise."

One of the most famous locations used for filming was the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya, which is where Mat and Sonia regularly meet.

Barcelona’s El Prat airport and Barcelona Zoo are also tourist spots used for filming.

Many of Mat's scenes were also filmed on in the Eixample neighbourhood, which isn't well-known to tourists.

As well as Barcelona, nearby towns Sabadell, Tarrasa, Granollers and Manresa were also used for filming.

The Innocent is available to watch on Netflix now.

