Too Hot To Handle cast ages: how old are the contestants on season two?

How old are the cast of Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Instagram

How old are the likes of Emily, Cam, Marvin, Larissa and the rest of the Too Hot To Handle season two cast? Find out their ages here...

Too Hot To Handle is *finally* here, and we can't wait to see what mischief the latest batch of singletons got up to.

If you aren't familiar with the show, it's pretty similar to Love Island in that it sees a bunch of single people live together in a villa and get to know each other.

The catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to be intimate in any way (including kissing...). If they break the rules, they risk losing huge chunks of money from the prize fund.

If you're just getting started on the series and are wondering how old each contestant is, we've got the lowdown on their ages.

Too Hot To Handle's Cam age

How old is Too Hot To Handle's Cam? Picture: Netflix

Cam is 24, and works as a model and personal trainer.

He is from South Wales, in the UK.

Too Hot To Handle's Carly's age

How old is Too Hot To Handle's Carly? Picture: Netflix

Carly is 24, and works as a model.

She is from Toronto, Canada.

Too Hot To Handle's Chase age

How old is Too Hot To Handle's Chase? Picture: Netflix

Chase is 24, and is an athlete from Arizona, in the US.

Too Hot To Handle's Emily's age

How old is Emily from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix

Emily is 27, and is a model from London.

Too Hot To Handle's Larissa's age

How old is Larissa from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle's Kayla's age

How old is Kayla from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix

Kayla is 26, and is a bartender and model from Florida, USA.

Too Hot To Handle's Marvin's age

How old is Marvin from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix

Marvin is 26, and is a model and influencer from Paris, France.

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda's age

How old is Melinda from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix

Melinda is 28, and works as a model. She is from New York, USA.

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan's age

How old is Nathan from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix

Nathan is 27, and a former stripper from Texas, USA.

Too Hot To Handle's Peter's age

How old is Peter from Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix

Peter is 21, and works as a personal trainer. He is from New York, USA.