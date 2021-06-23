How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram: full list of handles

The second season of Too Hot To Handle is officially here, and we couldn't be happier to have one of our favourite dating shows back in our lives again.

If you aren't familiar with its premise, it sees a bunch of singletons move into a villa to get to know each other - the catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to be intimate at all.

If they so much as kiss, they will have huge chunks of the prize money deducted - which predictably leads to a whole lot of drama.

The show was prerecorded, meaning viewers are able to catch up with what the cast are up to now on Instagram.

Here's their full list of handles...

Marvin's Instagram name

Marvin is a model and influencer from Paris
Marvin is a model and influencer from Paris. Picture: Instagram/@marvin.anthony_

You can follow Marvin @marvin.anthony_.

Cam's Instagram name

Cam is a model and personal trainer from Wales
Cam is a model and personal trainer from Wales. Picture: Instagram/@camholmess

You can follow Cam @camholmess.

Carly's Instagram name

Carly is a model from Canada
Carly is a model from Canada. Picture: Instagram/@carlylawrence_

You can follow Carly @carlylawrence_.

Chase's Instagram name

You can follow @chasedemoor.

Emily's Instagram name


Emily is a model from the UK
Emily is a model from the UK. Picture: Instagram/@emilyfayemillerr

You can follow Emily @emilyfayemillerr.

Kayla's Instagram name

Kayla is a model from the US
Kayla is a model from the US. Picture: Instagram/@kaylajean.official

You can follow Kayla @kaylajean.official.

Larissa's Instagram name

Larissa is a lawyer from New Zealand
Larissa is a lawyer from New Zealand. Picture: Instagram/@larissa_trownson

You can follow Larissa @Larissa_Trownson.

Melinda's Instagram name

Melinda is a model from New York
Melinda is a model from New York. Picture: Instagram/@melinda_melrose

You can follow Melinda @melinda_melrose.

Nathan's Instagram name

Nathan is a former stripper from Texas
Nathan is a former stripper from Texas. Picture: Instagram/@nathankwebb

You can follow Nathan @nathankwebb.

Peter's Instagram name

You can follow Peter @petervigilante.

