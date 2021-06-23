How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram: full list of handles
The second season of Too Hot To Handle is officially here, and we couldn't be happier to have one of our favourite dating shows back in our lives again.
If you aren't familiar with its premise, it sees a bunch of singletons move into a villa to get to know each other - the catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to be intimate at all.
If they so much as kiss, they will have huge chunks of the prize money deducted - which predictably leads to a whole lot of drama.
The show was prerecorded, meaning viewers are able to catch up with what the cast are up to now on Instagram.
Here's their full list of handles...
Marvin's Instagram name
You can follow Marvin @marvin.anthony_.
Cam's Instagram name
You can follow Cam @camholmess.
Carly's Instagram name
You can follow Carly @carlylawrence_.
Chase's Instagram name
You can follow @chasedemoor.
Emily's Instagram name
You can follow Emily @emilyfayemillerr.
Kayla's Instagram name
You can follow Kayla @kaylajean.official.
Larissa's Instagram name
You can follow Larissa @Larissa_Trownson.
Melinda's Instagram name
You can follow Melinda @melinda_melrose.
Nathan's Instagram name
You can follow Nathan @nathankwebb.
Peter's Instagram name
You can follow Peter @petervigilante.