How many episodes of Too Hot To Handle are there and how often are they added to Netflix?

How many episodes of Too Hot To Handle series two are there? Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle episodes: when are the next episodes added to Netflix and how many are there?

The first batch of Too Hot To Handle episodes have officially dropped on Netflix, and we cannot wait to find out what this series has in store.

The premise of the show is simple - it sees a bunch of single people get to know each other in a dream villa in the hopes of finding a partner.

The catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to snog, have sex or be intimate in any way - and risk losing large chunks frokm the $100,000 (£71,000) prize fund if they break the rules.

If you've already binged all four of the first episodes released, here's your need-to-know on when you can watch the rest...

The first four episodes of Too Hot To Handle are available to watch now. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Too Hot To Handle are there?

There are 10 episodes in total in season two.

When are the next episodes of Too Hot To Handle released on Netflix?

The first four episodes were released on Netflix on Wednesday June 23.

The final six will drop on the streaming service the following Wednesday, June 30.

Smart speaker Lana monitored who was breaking rules in the villa. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about her time on the series, contestant Larissa told Heart.co.uk: "I really enjoyed the show. It was obviously an amazing opportunity, but it was also so much fun and I met some amazing people there that I’ll be friends with forever. And I just felt like we were real looked after the whole time. It was a real positive experience, I have only good memories and good thoughts. I’m really happy with it and I can’t wait to watch it."

And Emily added: "To sum it up i had the time of my life. Had some really good experiences, but at the same time had some challenging experiences. Learnt a lot about myself, had to face a lot of demons, you know commitment issues and things like that, but i’ve definitely come out the other side."

