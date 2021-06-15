Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season two

Too Hot To Handle season two cast: find out all the contestants taking part on this series...

Too Hot To Handle season two is almost upon us, and we cannot wait to find out what mischief the newest bunch of singles got up to this series.

If you aren't familiar with its premise, the Love Island-esque Netflix dating show sees a bunch of contestants get together in a villa to get to know each other and potentially find a partner.

The catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to get intimate with each other - and they risk losing huge chunks of money from the prize fund if they do.

Netflix have now announced the cast for the new series - here's the lowdown on who will be starring on the series...

Peter

Peter is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Peter, 21, is a personal trainer from New York.

You can follow him on Instagram @petervigilante.

Emily

Emily is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Emily, 27, is a model from the UK.

You can follow her on Instagram @emilyfayemiller

Marvin

Marvin is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Marvin, 26, is a model and influencer from France.

You can follow him on Instagram @marvin.anthony_.

Cam

Cam is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Cam, 24, is a model and personal trainer from Wales.

You can follow him on Instagram @camholmess.

Kayla

Kayla is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Kayla, 26, is a model and bartender from Florida.

You can follow her on Instagram @kaylajean.official.

Nathan

Nathan is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Nathan, 27, is a former stripper from Texas.

You can follow him on Instagram @nathankwebb.

Chase

Chase is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Chase, 24, is an athlete from Arizona.

You can follow him on Instagram @chasedemoor.

Melinda

Melinda is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Melina, 28, is a model from New York.

You can follow her on Instagram @melinda_melrose.

Larissa

Larissa is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Larissa, 28, is a lawyer from Auckland, New Zealand.

You can follow her on Instagram @Larissa_Townson.

Carly

Carla is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Carly, 24, is a model from Toronto, Canada.