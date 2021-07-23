Will there be a season two of Sexy Beasts on Netflix?

Will there be a season two of Sexy Beasts? Here's what we know... Picture: Netflix

Sexy Beasts season two release date: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

Sexy Beasts finally dropped on Netflix on July 21, and the new dating show is just as wild as we knew it would be.

If you aren't familiar with its format, it sees a single person date three potential suitors before picking one as their chosen 'Sexy Beast'.

The catch, though, is that all the singletons are made up to look like bizarre characters - like Beavers, Demons and Leopards - using prosthetics.

The show is essentially a hybrid of The Masked Singer and First Dates, and daters get to know each other based on personality - rather than looks.

If you've already binged all six episodes of the first series, we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat clamouring for news of season two.

Here's what we know...

Will there be a season two of Sexy Beasts?

Good news for fans of the show - it looks like there is a second season in the pipeline.

According to reports, season two has already been ordered by Netflix - and, according to Cinemaholic, filming has already wrapped.

When is the Sexy Beasts season two release date?

While we don't have an official release date, it's been reported that six more episodes will drop this year.