Where was Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts filmed?

Sexy Beasts filming locations: where was the Netflix show filmed?

If you thought dating shows couldn't get any more bizarre than Love Is Blind, just wait until you find out the next offering Netflix has in store.

Sexy Beasts sees daters get to know each other while wearing prosthetic masks, with singles dressing up as characters like devils, pandas and aliens.

Announcing the show, Netflix said: "Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

If you're just getting started on the show, you may be wondering where the picturesque locations they used for filming are.

Here's your need-to-know...

Sexy Beasts was filmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Netflix

Where is Sexy Beasts filmed?

As reported by New York Times, the show was filmed primarily in Knebworth House, a grand estate in Hertfordshire. The same estate was used for Wayne Manor in the 1989 Batman film.

Knebworth Estate was used for filming the show. Picture: Netflix

How does Sexy Beasts work?

Sexy Beasts sees potential suitors get to know each other while dressed in elaborate masks.

Speaking about the show ahead of its release, creator and executive producer Simon Welton told Variety: "The viewers are in for a real treat.

"I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who and what our cast all really look like."