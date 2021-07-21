Where was Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts filmed?

21 July 2021, 12:37

Sexy Beasts filming locations: where was the Netflix show filmed?

If you thought dating shows couldn't get any more bizarre than Love Is Blind, just wait until you find out the next offering Netflix has in store.

Sexy Beasts sees daters get to know each other while wearing prosthetic masks, with singles dressing up as characters like devils, pandas and aliens.

Announcing the show, Netflix said: "Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test."

If you're just getting started on the show, you may be wondering where the picturesque locations they used for filming are.

Here's your need-to-know...

Sexy Beasts was filmed in Hertfordshire
Sexy Beasts was filmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Netflix

Where is Sexy Beasts filmed?

As reported by New York Times, the show was filmed primarily in Knebworth House, a grand estate in Hertfordshire. The same estate was used for Wayne Manor in the 1989 Batman film.

Knebworth Estate was used for filming the show
Knebworth Estate was used for filming the show. Picture: Netflix

How does Sexy Beasts work?

Sexy Beasts sees potential suitors get to know each other while dressed in elaborate masks.

Speaking about the show ahead of its release, creator and executive producer Simon Welton told Variety: "The viewers are in for a real treat.

"I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who and what our cast all really look like."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tyler Cruickshank has entered the Love Island villa

Who is Love Island's Tyler Cruickshank? Age, Career and Instagram revealed
Love Island bombshell Abigail has entered the villa

Who is Love Island's Abigail Rawlings? Age, job and Instagram revealed...
Grease prequel TV series Rise of the Pink Ladies has been confirmed

Grease is getting a prequel TV series all about the Pink Ladies
Who is Love Island's Georgia?

Who is Love Island's Georgia Townend? Age, Instagram and job revealed
Who is the voiceover on Sexy Beasts?

Who is the Sexy Beasts narrator? Here's where you recognise his voice from

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver was interrupted by a storm while filming his Christmas special

Video shows shock moment Jamie Oliver's film set is battered by hail storm

Celebrities

Can you spot the snake?

Can you spot the snake hidden in this patch of trees?

Lifestyle

Tesco are doing their bit to help keep dogs safe in the hot weather

Tesco staff patrolling car parks for dogs left in hot cars as heatwave continues

Lifestyle

Adele is reportedly dating Rich

Who is Adele's rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul?

Celebrities

The weather is set to heat up next month

Met Office forecasts second big heatwave next month

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes son Declan welcomed a baby girl with his wife Jenny

Eamonn Holmes shares first picture of newborn granddaughter: 'Just call me Papa'

Celebrities