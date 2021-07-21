Who is the Sexy Beasts narrator? Here's where you recognise his voice from

Sexy Beasts is a wild new Masked Singer-esque dating show - here's where you recognise the commentator's voice from...

After weeks of anticipation, possibly the weirdest dating show ever made has finally arrived.

Sexy Beasts sees singletons go on dates while dressed in prosthetics and costumes, meaning their appearance is hidden from any potential suitors.

It has been dubbed as a sort of mix of The Masked Singer and Love Is Blind, and will see daters judge each other on their personalities, rather than looks.

Sexy Beasts is finally here. Picture: Netflix

If you've just got started on the show, we're guessing you're scratching your head trying to work out where you recognise the commentator's voice from.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor and comedian who narrates the show.

Who is the Sexy Beasts narrator?

Sexy Beasts is narrated by Rob Delaney, an actor, writer, and comedian from Boston in the USA.

Rob is perhaps best known as being the co-writer and star of Channel 4's Catastrophe, which he wrote and starred in alongside Sharon Horgan.

He also had small roles in Deadpool 2 (2018) and Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Rob Delaney is the Sexy Beasts narrator. Picture: PA

How does Sexy Beasts work?

Sexy Beasts sees contestants don prosthetics and costumes, with daters dressing as things like aliens and devils.

They therefore get to know each other based on personality, rather than looks.

Nick Catliff and Richard Bradley, from production company Lion TV, described the show was is "fun, frivolous and totally original which is just what we all need during these strange times."





Sexy Beasts sees daters don elaborate costumes. Picture: Netflix

They added: "It’s great to be working with a streamer that supports genuine creativity and risk-taking across the genres.

"Making an ambitious transatlantic dating show through the pandemic was a massive challenge for us all at Lion but we are thrilled with the way it’s turned out."