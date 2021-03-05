When is The Masked Dancer UK air date?

When is The Masked Dancer on? Picture: ITV/PA

By Polly Foreman

When does The Masked Dancer start? Find out when new spin-off show will air on ITV.

In news that has singlehandedly made our 2021, ITV have announced that The Masked Dancer will air later this year.

The Masked Singer spin-off will see Joel Dommett return as host, and panelists Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross will be joined by newcomer Oti Mabuse.

As hinted by the name, the show will follow a similar format to its sister show - but it will see mystery celebs perform dances, rather than songs, in elaborate costumes.

Here's what we know about when the show will be on.

Jonathan Ross will return to the panel for The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

When is The Masked Dancer UK air date?

We don't yet have a precise start date, but ITV have confirmed that it will begin in the Spring - so we don't have too long to wait!

Who is on The Masked Dancer UK panel?

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all return, with Oti Mabuse joining the panel as fourth judge.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Sausage was crowned winner of The Masked Singer earlier this year. Picture: ITV

Will Joel Dommett host The Masked Dancer?

Good news for fans of host Joel - he will be returning as host for The Masked Dancer.

Speaking about the show, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

What celebrities will be on The Masked Dancer?

As yet, we don't have any idea who will be taking part in the new series - but we'll find out each mystery contestants' first clue packages in episode one.

Speaking about the new series, Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers."

The Masked Dancer UK will air in Spring 2021

