First look at The Masked Dancer characters - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

The Masked Dancer characters have been revealed... Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Dancer 2021 line-up has been revealed - and the costumes look absolutely incredible.

If you've spent the last few weeks desperately looking for a show to fill The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your life, we have some *very* good news.

The Masked Dancer has released its first set of new character photos - and they look just as incredible as those on its sister show.

The format of the show is pretty much the same as The Masked Singer, but the mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than song - to the panel.

Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall will be reprising their panel roles, and Strictly's Oti Mabuse will join them.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

The new characters include Beetroot, Flaming, Squirrel, and even Carwash - and we can't wait to find out who is hidden inside them.

Here are all the new characters taking part in the series.

The Masked Dancer line-up

Beetroot

The Masked Dancer's Beetroot. Picture: ITV

Carwash

The Masked Dancer's Carwash. Picture: ITV

Beagle

The Masked Dancer's Beagle. Picture: ITV

Llama

The Masked Dancer's Llama. Picture: ITV

Scarecrow

The Masked Dancer's Scarecrow. Picture: ITV

Rubber Chicken

The Masked Dancer's Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV

Flamingo

The Masked Dancer's Flamingo. Picture: ITV

Frog

The Masked Dancer's Frog. Picture: ITV

Knickerbocker Glory

The Masked Dancer's Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ITV

Viper

The Masked Dancer's Viper. Picture: ITV

Squirrel

The Masked Dancer's Squirrel. Picture: ITV

Zip

The Masked Dancer's Zip. Picture: ITV

As yet, we don't have any idea who will be taking part in the new series - but we'll find out each mystery contestants' first clue packages in episode one.

Speaking about the new series, Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers."

