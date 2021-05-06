Stranger Things release cryptic teaser for season four

By Polly Foreman

Stranger Things season four: Netflix have released a teaser for the new series.

It feels like we've been waiting a good few thousand years since the last season of Stranger Things, but it looks like we don't have too much longer to go...

Read more: Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio reveals he hinted who H was in season one

Netflix have released a new cryptic new teaser for the show, and it's got us *very* excited for its return.

The teaser was posted to the Stranger Things YouTube channel under the title 'HNL Control Room, and it sees seven analogue TV screens arranged in a circle with static noise on their screens. They each turn on for a few seconds, and display eery and mysterious images....

Stranger Things have released a teaser for season four. Picture: Netflix

The description of the clip reads: "Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice.

"We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET".

Read more: Love Island rumoured line-up 2021: all the contestants rumoured for the new series

The teaser features seven static TV screens. Picture: Netflix

While the trailer doesn't give too much away about the new series, fans have gone wild for the trailer, with one writing: "IM GONNA SCREAM OMG".

"Ok so which smart fan is gonna decode what this means bc i dont have the brainpower for it".

NOW READ:

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in May