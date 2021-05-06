The Gossip Girl reboot is officially dropping in July

Gossip Girl reboot release date: The Gossip Girl reboot is officially returning this July.

If you've spent the last decade re-watching old episodes of Gossip Girl on a loop, we have some *very* good news...

It was recently announced that a reboot of the beloved show had been commissioned by HBO, and we now have confirmation that it will drop this summer.

The 10-part series will once again be set in New York's upper east side, but with a brand-new set of privileged teenagers being the subject of Gossip Girl's scandalous blog.

The Gossip Girl reboot is coming in July. Picture: Shutterstock

The Gossip Girl Twitter page has shared a number of new pictures and clips of the cast alongside the caption: "Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do. Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly.

The new cast features Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Eli Brown as Obie Bergmann IV, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lot, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Evan Mock as Aki Menzies, Zión Moreno as Luna La.

The show's original creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, have also returned as executive producers.

The show will feature a brand-new set of privileged teens living in New York. Picture: Shutterstock

While the OG Gossip Girl cast won't be returning for the reboot, Kristen Bell - the voice of Gossip Girl - will reprise her role.

Speaking about the potential for the old cast to return to the reboot, Josh Schwartz said in 2019: "We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening, and we’d love for them to be involved if they want to be involved, but certainly didn’t want to make it contingent upon [them being involved].

The last Gossip Girl episode aired in 2012. Picture: CW

"They played these characters for six years, and if they felt like they were good with that, we want to respect that, but obviously...it would be great to see them again."

