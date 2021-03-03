Will there be a season two of Ginny and Georgia?

3 March 2021, 14:40 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 14:44

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Ginny and Georgia season two release date: will there be a second series of the Netflix show?

Ginny and Georgia dropped on Netflix last week, but fans of the show are already clamouring for news of season two.

Read more: Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

It tells the story of a free-spirited woman named Georgia, who moves to an affluent neighbourhood in Massachusetts to give her kids Ginny and Austin a better life.

If you've already binged every episode of the 10-part series, we're guessing you'll be eagerly waiting for news of more episodes.

Here's everything we know...

We don't yet know when Ginny and Georgia will return for season two
We don't yet know when Ginny and Georgia will return for season two. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Ginny and Georgia?

Netflix hasn't officially confirmed whether a second season of the show is in the pipeline, but the streaming service usually waits a few weeks after a series' release date before making an announcement.

It is certainly possible that a second season could be in the pipeline, as the season finale left much of the story open for more.

What's more, show creator Sarah Lampert has expressed her hope for more episodes, telling Oprah Magazine: "Season one really did feel like a season one.

Read more: Who plays Ginny in Ginny and Georgia?

"We just started uncovering some of the layers for all characters, across the board, that we want to dive into. Deb [J. Fisher, the showrunner] and I are hoping we get the chance.

"The relationship between Ginny and Georgia is the third character in the show.“It lives on its own. It's constantly changing and evolving.

"There are so many scenes where the two of them are communicating with each other over everyone's head. They're intrinsically wound."

Ginny and Georgia is available to stream now
Ginny and Georgia is available to stream now. Picture: Netflix

When is the Ginny and Georgia season two release date?

As we don't yet know whether it will be renewed, we don't have an official release date for season two.

The earliest we might expect season two is likely to be 2022, so we'll have a little while to wait before we have more episodes.

What could happen in Ginny and Georgia season two? **Spoilers for season one ahead**

the final episode of season one saw Ginny and Austin run away from their mother.

Therefore, there is a major cliffhanger that season two could return to.

Future episodes could therefore explore the fallout from the last episode, and explore Ginny's relationship with her mum in more detail.

Ginny and Georgia season one is available to watch on Netflix now

