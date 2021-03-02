Who plays Ginny in Ginny and Georgia?

Ginny from Ginny and Georgia actor - who plays the title role and what else has she been in?

Ginny and Georgia is the latest Netflix series to take the country by storm, and it's proving hugely popular with viewers in the UK.

The US series tells the story of free-spirited mum Georgia who moves north with her kids Ginny and Austin in search of a fresh start.

Ginny is a teenager who is often shown to act more adult than her mother Georgia.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress who plays her.

Antonia Gentry plays Ginny in Ginny and Georgia. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Ginny from Ginny and Georgia?

Ginny is played by 23-year-old Antonia Gentry.

The US actress is from Georgia, Atlanta, and has been acting since the age of five.

She attended Davison Fine Arts in Augusta school, and later another fine arts school, where she was educated in performing arts.

Speaking about her role in Ginny and Georgia, she told W Mag: "When I was growing up, I never saw a biracial lead.

"I didn’t see interracial couples or narratives often displayed in television or movies, and that was something I didn’t realize I wish I had until later on."

Ginny and Georgia is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

She added: "The characters are flawed and they call each other out, whether that’s on racism or sexism. Characters explore their sexuality in the show, they commit crimes. There’s manipulation and so many other things, but it also has a lot of heart and it’s fun and loving. A lot of that has to do with how honest the show is in terms of portraying life as it is."

Antonia also told Teen Vogue of her character: “Very rarely do you come across scripts [with] characters that you can totally relate with. I felt like Ginny was finally that.

"I thought to myself, ‘Wow, this is a really great character. I'm just going to audition for it and see what happens.’ But I was so busy with school wrapping up that I almost forgot I sent the tape. Two weeks later, they called me for a producer session over FaceTime. A week after that, suddenly, I'm flying out to LA for our chemistry read.”

What else has Antonia Gentry been in?

Ginny and Georgia is Antonia's breakout role, but she has also appeared in major films like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Pianist.

Her TV credits include Superhero series Raising Dion, while her other film work includes the likes of Candy Jar, Driver's Ed: Tales from the Street, Lone Wolf Mason, PSA Don’t Text and Drive Pay Attention.

Is Antonia Gentry on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @_antoniagentry_

Ginny and Georgia season one is available to watch on Netflix now

