Who does Ginny end up with in Ginny and Georgia?

Does Ginny end up with Hunter or Marcus? Picture: Netflix

Does Ginny choose Hunter or Marcus? Find out who the character ends up with at the end of season one (spoilers ahead!)

If you've just started bingeing Ginny and Georgia and can't wait to find out what happens at the end, we've got the lowdown on who Ginny ends up with.

Viewers of the Netflix show will know that the teenager is involved in a love triangle with Hunter and Marcus throughout the series, with both boys shown to be romantically interested in her.

Marcus, who lives down the road from her, is the first to be introduced to Ginny - and sneaks into her room at the end of episode one.

Hunter, meanwhile, a fellow student in her AP English class, asks her out on a date in the first episode.

Ginny dates Hunter in the series. Picture: Netflix

Ginny and Hunter end up dating for a time in the series, but the pair have an argument after their unfairly awarded grades in English.

Marcus is shown to be interested in Ginny throughout, but the pair never actually end up dating in the series.

Towards the end of the series, Ginny and Marcus sleep together, and Ginny is shunned by her friends after the revelation.

Hunter and Marcus end up having a confrontation, with Marcus admitting that he has feelings for Ginny.

Marcus sneaks into Ginny's room in episode one. Picture: Netflix

Who does Ginny end up with?

Ginny doesn't end up with either Hunter or Marcus at the end of season one, but instead runs away with her little brother Austin.

The show ends with a major cliffhanger, and many fans have been clamouring for news of a season two.

Netflix hasn't yet confirmed that a second series is in the works, but it is certainly possible more could be in the pipeline.

Show creator Sarah Lampert told Oprah Magazine: "Season one really did feel like a season one.

"We just started uncovering some of the layers for all characters, across the board, that we want to dive into. Deb [J. Fisher, the showrunner] and I are hoping we get the chance.

"The relationship between Ginny and Georgia is the third character in the show.“It lives on its own. It's constantly changing and evolving.

"There are so many scenes where the two of them are communicating with each other over everyone's head. They're intrinsically wound."

