Is Ginny and Georgia star Brianne Howey related to Julia Roberts?

Ginny and Georgia fans have pointed out that Brianne Howey looks like Julia Roberts. Picture: Netflix/PA

Many Ginny and Georgia fans have pointed out that Brianne Howey - who plays Georgia - looks like actress Julia Roberts, but are the two related?

Fans of new Netflix show Ginny and Georgia have been left wondering whether Brianne Howey - who plays Georgia - is related to Julia Roberts, with many claiming the pair look strikingly similar.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "@Brianne_Howey definitely gives Julia Roberts in #ginnyandgeorgia".

Another added: "@Brianne_Howey love how Georgia makes reference to Pretty Woman, as you so look like a blonde Julia Roberts."

Others even pointed out their similar acting styles, with one writing: "brianne howey's acting in ginny and georgia reminds me so much of julia roberts' during the 90s"

Brianne plays Georgia in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Is Brianne Howey related to Julia Roberts?

While many think she looks like her, she isn't related to the actress.

Brianne has previously appeared in a number of TV shows including The Exorcist (2016) and The Passage (2019) - meaning she may look familiar.

Although she may look like her, Brianne is not related to Julia Roberts. Picture: PA

What has Brianne said about Ginny and Georgia?

Brianne opened up about her character in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, saying: "I think Georgia is holding on so tight to this sort of house of cards that she begins to believe it herself. I think in order for her to sell this facade, she truly has to believe it wholeheartedly. So I don’t know that she can be completely honest with herself."

She added of Ginny and Georgia's relationship: "I think Ginny turning into Georgia is the most terrifying thing in the world for Georgia. That’s why in the pilot, when she sees her on the motorcycle, Georgia completely loses it, and Ginny can’t wrap her head around why.

"But I think when Georgia sees bits and pieces of herself in Ginny, it’s terrifying and her motivation throughout the whole season is to make sure that’s exactly what doesn’t happen."

