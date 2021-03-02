How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

By Polly Foreman

Ginny and Georgia episodes: how many episodes are there in season one of the Netflix show?

If you're just getting started on Ginny and Georgia, you can bet it's about to become your latest Netflix obsession.

The US series has proved hugely popular since it dropped on the streaming service last week, and will absolutely fill the Firefly Lane-shaped hole in your life.

It tells the story of a free-spirited mum named Georgia, who decides to move up north with her sensible teenage daughter Ginny and young son Austin.

Those of you who have just started the show may be wondering how many episodes are left in season one - here's your need-to-know.

Ginny and Georgia is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

Great news for fans of the show - there are a whopping 10 episodes in total.

Each is between 50 and 59 minutes long, meaning you have a great deal of content to get through.

Ginny and Georgia episode guide

The episode names are as follows:

Pilot It's a Face Not a Mask Next Level Rich People Sh*t Lydia Bennet is Hundo a Feminist Boo, B**** I'm Triggered Happy Sweet Sixteen, Jerk Check One, Check Other Feelings Are Hard The Worst Betrayal Since Jordyn and Kylie

Ginny and Georgia tells the story of a family who move to an affluent neighbourhood. Picture: Netflix

What is Ginny and Georgia about?

The show centres around a woman named Georgia who moves with her kids Ginny and Austin to an affluent suburban town in Massachusetts for a fresh start.

Georgia gave birth to Ginny when she was 15, and the pair often have a more sister-like relationship than mother and daughter.

Speaking about the show, Antonia Gentry - who plays Ginny - said: |As soon as we started [filming], Sarah [Lampert, the show creator] invited me to her hotel to talk and hear my stories about what it was like being biracial, being in a predominantly white school, or [having] predominantly white friends,

"She said, ‘I haven't experienced this. You have, and I want to know what your experience was like and include it in the show to make it as realistic as possible.’

"There are some lines in the show from other characters that are said to Ginny that are actual quotes from my real life, that people have said [to me].”

