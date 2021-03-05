Who plays Marcus Baker in Ginny and Georgia?

Felix Mallard is the actor plays Marcus in Ginny and Georgia - find out his real age, Instagram and other TV and film work.

Ginny & Georgia features a number of familiar faces in the cast, and many viewers have been left wondering where they recognise character Marcus Baker from.

The teen is played by actor Felix Mallard, who has appeared in a number of popular TV shows prior to this role.

Marcus is the rebellious love interest of title character Ginny, who sneaks into her room in the first episode soon after he moves into her new home.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor who plays him.

Who plays Marcus Baker and what's his real age?

Marcus is Ginny's love interest in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Australian actor Felix Mallard, 22, is the actor who plays Marcus Baker.

As well as being an actor, Felix is also a talented musician - and used to play in a punk band.

Speaking about his music career, Felix told Entertainment Weekly: "My dad played guitar and he still plays guitar so he was always singing and playing for me when I was growing up.

"I picked up a guitar when I was about seven or eight, I think, and I've just been trying my hardest since then. I also started playing piano when I was about 10, and then picked up the drums with my band when I was about 12 or 13, and singing sort of came along with that."

What else has Felix Mallard been in?

Felix has previously appeared in a number of other TV shows, including Neighbours, Happy Together, and - more recently - Netflix series Locke and Key.

He also starred as Aiden in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Speaking about his time in Neighbours, in which he played Ben Kirke, in an interview with MediaVillage magazine in 2018, he said: "Giving it a try here is such a right of passage handed down by a lot of Australian actors.

Ginny and Georgia is available to stream now. Picture: Netflix

"To have the opportunity to do it is simply amazing, and it's become a lot easier since the days of Heath Ledger or even Chris Hemsworth. They really broke the ice for us."

He left the soap in 2018, and at the time posted an emotional Instagram post saying goodbye.

Felix wrote: "To the wonderful people I've had the privilege of working alongside and learning so much from every day, all I can do is thank you," he wrote. "I couldn't have asked for a better place to grow up."

What is Felix Mallard's Instagram name?

Fans of Felix can follow him @itsfelixwhat.

