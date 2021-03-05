Where was Ginny and Georgia filmed?

5 March 2021, 12:30 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 15:57






Ginny & Georgia has proved hugely popular with viewers since its Netflix release, and many fans of the show have been wondering where the show was filmed.

The show follows free-spirited mum Georgia, who moves with her kids Ginny and Austin to a small affluent town in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

While the series is set in the US, it was actually filmed in Canada.

Here's your need-to-know on the filming locations.

Ginny and Georgia is set in a fictional US town
Ginny and Georgia is set in a fictional US town. Picture: Netflix



The show was filmed primarily in a town named Cobourg, Ontario, which is about 70 miles east of Toronto.

In August 2019, the town's Twitter account shared some photos of the filming taking place, writing: "COMMUNITY: We are still Cobourg, Canada! Just a fun reminder that @NetflixCanada2 is in town filming Ginny & Georgia. They are touching up some of our Downtown Cobourg storefronts too! 🎨

The Blue Farm Cafe, which features in the show, is actually a gastropub in Cobourg called the El Camino.

A number of historic town landmarks are also visible in the show, including Victoria Park and Victoria Hall.

A number of indoor scenes, such as in Georgia's home, were filmed at Tribro Studios, Toronto.

Is Wellsbury a real place in Massachusetts?

The town in the show, Wellsbury, is fictional and this is not a real place.

However, Massachusetts does have two real places called Wellesley and West Newbury - which may have provided inspiration for the name.

Ginny and Georgia was filmed in Ontario, Canada
Ginny and Georgia was filmed in Ontario, Canada. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast of Ginny and Georgia?

The main cast list is as follows:

  • Brianne Howey - Georgia Miller
  • Antonia Gentry - Ginny Miller
  • Diesel La Torraca - Austin Miller, Georgia's 9-year-old son and Ginny's half-brother
  • Jennifer Robertson - Ellen Baker
  • Felix Mallard - Marcus Baker
  • Sara Waisglass - Maxine "Max" Baker
  • Scott Porter - Mayor Paul Randolph
  • Raymond Ablack - Joe

Is there a trailer for Ginny and Georgia?

You can watch the trailer below...

