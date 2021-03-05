Where was Ginny and Georgia filmed?
5 March 2021
Ginny and Georgia filming locations: where was the Netflix show filmed and set and is Wellsbury a real place?
Ginny & Georgia has proved hugely popular with viewers since its Netflix release, and many fans of the show have been wondering where the show was filmed.
The show follows free-spirited mum Georgia, who moves with her kids Ginny and Austin to a small affluent town in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.
While the series is set in the US, it was actually filmed in Canada.
Here's your need-to-know on the filming locations.
Where was Ginny and Georgia filmed?
The show was filmed primarily in a town named Cobourg, Ontario, which is about 70 miles east of Toronto.
In August 2019, the town's Twitter account shared some photos of the filming taking place, writing: "COMMUNITY: We are still Cobourg, Canada! Just a fun reminder that @NetflixCanada2 is in town filming Ginny & Georgia. They are touching up some of our Downtown Cobourg storefronts too! 🎨
COMMUNITY: We are still Cobourg, Canada! Just a fun reminder that @NetflixCanada2 is in town filming Ginny & Georgia. They are touching up some of our Downtown Cobourg storefronts too! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/WTRMkAjpdc— Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) August 29, 2019
The Blue Farm Cafe, which features in the show, is actually a gastropub in Cobourg called the El Camino.
A number of historic town landmarks are also visible in the show, including Victoria Park and Victoria Hall.
A number of indoor scenes, such as in Georgia's home, were filmed at Tribro Studios, Toronto.
Is Wellsbury a real place in Massachusetts?
The town in the show, Wellsbury, is fictional and this is not a real place.
However, Massachusetts does have two real places called Wellesley and West Newbury - which may have provided inspiration for the name.
Who is in the cast of Ginny and Georgia?
The main cast list is as follows:
- Brianne Howey - Georgia Miller
- Antonia Gentry - Ginny Miller
- Diesel La Torraca - Austin Miller, Georgia's 9-year-old son and Ginny's half-brother
- Jennifer Robertson - Ellen Baker
- Felix Mallard - Marcus Baker
- Sara Waisglass - Maxine "Max" Baker
- Scott Porter - Mayor Paul Randolph
- Raymond Ablack - Joe
Is there a trailer for Ginny and Georgia?
