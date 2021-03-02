Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

By Polly Foreman

Georgia from Ginny and Georgia: who plays mum Georgia in the Netflix series, what else has she been in, and how old is she?

Ginny and Georgia dropped on Netflix last week, and is already proving a huge hit with viewers.

The coming of age show tells the story of a mum named Georgia, who moves her kids Ginny and Austin to an affluent new neighbourhood in Massachusetts to give them a better life.

Viewers of the show may recognise a number of actors in the cast - here's your need-to-know on the actress who plays Georgia.

Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia and what is her age?

Georgia is played by 31-year-old Brianne Howey.

Brianne was born in Los Angeles, California in 1989, and was brought up in Pasadena. She studied theatre at New York University Tisch School of the Arts, and appeared in a number of short films while at university.

Georgia is played by Brianne Howey. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about her role as Georgia, she told Hollywood Life: "I think Georgia is holding on so tight to this sort of house of cards that she begins to believe it herself. I think in order for her to sell this facade, she truly has to believe it wholeheartedly. So I don’t know that she can be completely honest with herself."

She added of Ginny and Georgia's relationship: "I think Ginny turning into Georgia is the most terrifying thing in the world for Georgia. That’s why in the pilot, when she sees her on the motorcycle, Georgia completely loses it, and Ginny can’t wrap her head around why.

"But I think when Georgia sees bits and pieces of herself in Ginny, it’s terrifying and her motivation throughout the whole season is to make sure that’s exactly what doesn’t happen."

Ginny and Georgia is available to stream now. Picture: Netflix

What else has Brianne Howey been in?

As well as Ginny and Georgia, she has also appeared as a series regular in Fox's TV version of The Exorcist (2016), as well as thriller The Passage in 2019.

More recently, she has appeared in TV show Dollface and film Plus One.

Does Brianne Howey have a boyfriend?

Brianne Howey has been dating California-based Regulatory Advisor Matt Ziering since around 2015.

Is Brianne Howey on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @briannehowey.

Ginny and Georgia is available to stream on Netflix now

