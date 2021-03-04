The Masked Dancer officially coming to ITV with Oti Mabuse as new judge

The Masked Dancer UK will air in 2021 - with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse as judges.

If you're still heartbroken about The Masked Singer coming to an end, we have some news that might just make your year...

It has now been officially confirmed by ITV that spin-off show The Masked Dancer will be airing in the UK this Spring, and will see the return of host Joel Dommett and three members of the panel.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan will be joined by Oti Mabuse for the upcoming series, which is already proving hugely popular in the US.

Sausage was crowned winner of The Masked Singer earlier this year. Picture: ITV

The format of the dance version of the show is similar to the singing version, with 12 mystery celebrities doing a performance while dressed in elaborate costumes.

Oti Mabuse will join the panel for this series. Picture: PA

Each contestant will step onto the dance floor to perform ballroom, ballet, salsa, swing, and everything in between - while giving the panel and audience clue packages to help them guess their identities.

Speaking about the show, new judge Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Mo Gilligan will return for the Masked Dancer panel. Picture: ITV

Host Joel Dommett said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning added: "The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colourful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on that success and create a new format that will be just as much fun and entertaining for our viewers."

