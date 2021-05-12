UK weather: Britain to enjoy mini heatwave next week as temperatures soar to 22C

The UK is headed for a mini heatwave next week. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

Britain could be basking in 22C next weekend, as the thunderstorms finally pass.

After weeks of rainy weather, we could finally be treated to a taste of summer next weekend.

In fact, according to forecaster WXCharts, temperatures could even soar to 22C on Saturday, May 22 in parts of the South East.

Due to a blast of hot air from the Atlantic, other areas of the country could also see highs of 18C during the mini Spring heatwave.

Unfortunately, it looks like there’s more rain on the way before the sunny spells as thunderstorms are expected to carry on throughout the week.

The weather could heat up next week. Picture: PA Images

The Met Office predicts the rest of Wednesday will stay largely dry and sunny, but showers will move across the country into the afternoon.

Thursday is not looking any better, with more rain and heavy and thundery showers in the west.

Heading into the weekend, it will stay cloudy and unsettled, with rain on Saturday morning and temperatures staying below average.

This comes after it was reported that Britain will bask in weeks of sunshine over the summer, with temperatures reaching mid 20Cs by July.

According to weather experts Accuweather, there will be two weeks in July that London will 'feel like Spain' as the mercury reaches 25C.

Accuweather believes that from July 19, the capital will see no rain and record temperatures.

Meteorologist for British Weather Services, Jim Dale, also told The Sun that this summer could be a record-breaker, with temperatures potentially reaching 32C.

He said: "There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.

“This is largely because of a balancing effect which, after the colder period of weather over the past couple of months, dominated by a northerly airflow, should revert and come from a more southerly direction."

