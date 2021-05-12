Peter Andre says son Junior, 15, was 'stuck in bed for days' as he battles coronavirus

Peter Andre has said Junior is bed-bound while suffering with coronavirus. Picture: The Andres YouTube/Instagram

Peter Andre and Katie Price's son Junior has been confined to his bed for days while battling Covid.

Peter Andre has opened up about his teenage son Junior’s battle with coronavirus.

The 15-year-old tested positive for Covid earlier this month, with Peter revealed he has been stuck in his bed for days.

Opening up in his new! magazine column, the 48-year-old explained that he was concerned as Junior has his alternative GCSE exams this week.

"Although many people have had it a lot worse, he ended up spending four days in bed with a lot of body aches, a sore throat, and a bad headache,” the popstar said.

Peter Andre and his eldest children Junior and Princess. Picture: PA Images

"Thankfully he is starting to feel better now. He and Princess have been doing two lateral flow tests a week for school, so Junior testing positive meant a lot of kids from his school also had to self-isolate.

"Junior also has his alternative GCSE exams this week, so it hasn't been the best timing, but he started revising again as soon as he felt well enough.

"I told him to just do his best and he will be fine, as long as he puts the effort in."

This comes after dad of four Peter - who also shares daughter Princess, 13, with ex Katie Price and children Theo, four, and Amelia, seven, with wife Emily - shared a glimpse of Junior resting in his room.

Posting on The Andres family YouTube vlog, he said: "He hasn't been feeling well at all, to be honest, which surprises me.

“He hasn't had an appetite, he's had a temperature, he's been feeling achy."

As the teen started to recover, Peter updated fans saying: "Junior's feeling OK. He's got a really bad headache, his throat's really bad, but the body aches have gone, which is really good.

"There's a lot of prepping meals for him separately because obviously we can't all sit together, but we are all in the same house."

This is the third time Peter and his family have had to self-isolate after both him and Emily caught the virus earlier this year.

