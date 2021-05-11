Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pose with their baby bumps for the first time

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have shown off their bumps. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

By Heart reporter

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are about to become mums for the first time.

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have shown off their baby bumps together for the first time.

The Little Mix girls announced their pregnancies within a week of each other, with Perrie sharing the good news on Monday.

And now a photo has emerged of Leigh-Anne and Perrie cradling their tummies alongside their manager Samantha Cox, who is also expecting a baby.

Taking to Instagram, Sam wrote: “Future best friends pending….

“We’ve been through so much and now we get to do this together!! Love you both @perrieedwards @leighannepinnock 🥰🥰 and Aunty @jadethirlwall.”

Little Mix’s friends and followers couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “This is amazing 😍 congratulations ✨♥️”

“So exciting - absolutely delighted ❤️❤️❤️,” said another, while a third added: “Probably my favourite post on Instagram ever 😍😍😍”

Leigh-Anne also commented: "And @sairah_pinnock I meannnnnn tour is going to be the BEST!!!!!!!!"

This comes after Perrie and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared a stunning pregnancy photo this week.

Alongside the black and white images, Perrie said: "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate."

She added: "We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!"

Alex, who plays for Liverpool, shared the same images with the caption: "Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights."

Jade Thirlwall commented: "beaming for you both ♥️ I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu x."

While fellow expectant mum Leigh-Anne also wrote: "Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Last week, Leigh-Anne - who is engaged to Andre Gray - also announced she is expecting with her own pregnancy photo shoot.

She told her followers: “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍”

