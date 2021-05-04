Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces pregnancy

Leigh-Anne is pregnant with her first child. Picture: Instagram/Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock pregnant: the Little Mix star has announced that she is expecting her first baby with some gorgeous photos on Instagram.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced that she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star, 29, took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, sharing some stunning photos of her cradling her baby bump.

She wrote: "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍".

Her followers rushed to the comments to share their congratulations.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown wrote: "congrats <3 soooo happy for you guys xx".

Singer Alexandra Burke added: "Omggggbabe !!!! Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you!".

Love Island star Dani Dyer, who also recently became a mum, said: "Omg !!!!!! Congratulations so so excited for you ❤️❤️❤️"

Former Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke also commented: "Errrrrrrrmmmmm ok secret squirrel!!!! That is so exciting my darling!!! All my love sweetie!! Xxxx".

Leigh-Anne and Andre have been together since 2016, and this is their first baby.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

