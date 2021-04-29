Kate Middleton and Prince William release heartwarming family video to mark anniversary

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared new footage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to celebrate the milestone.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a heartwarming family video to mark their 10-year anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the video of their family enjoying a walk on the beach and roasting marshmallows alongside a caption thanking fans for their well wishes.

Kate and William looked more in love than ever in the sweet family video. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

The royal couple wrote: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The family could be seen having fun and playing outside. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

In the sweet footage, William and Kate can be seen playing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they enjoy a family day out.

In one clip, Prince Louis can be seen speaking while Kate and William loving look on.

Prince Louis appears to be finding his voice as he chats to William and Kate on the beach. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked loved-up as they sat next to one another on the beach with their arms around one another.

The video appears to be filmed in Norfolk, where the family are based when they're not in Kensington Palace.

Kate and William looked lovingly at one another as they sat on the beach. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

Kate and William also marked their anniversary with two new portraits.

In the pictures, Kate and William can be seen beaming at one another as them celebrate a decade of marriage.

