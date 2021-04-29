Kate Middleton and Prince William release heartwarming family video to mark anniversary

29 April 2021, 16:10

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared new footage with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to celebrate the milestone.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a heartwarming family video to mark their 10-year anniversary.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the video of their family enjoying a walk on the beach and roasting marshmallows alongside a caption thanking fans for their well wishes.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 10th wedding anniversary with new portraits

Kate and William looked more in love than ever in the sweet family video
Kate and William looked more in love than ever in the sweet family video. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

The royal couple wrote: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The family could be seen having fun and playing outside
The family could be seen having fun and playing outside. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

In the sweet footage, William and Kate can be seen playing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they enjoy a family day out.

In one clip, Prince Louis can be seen speaking while Kate and William loving look on.

Prince Louis appears to be finding his voice as he chats to William and Kate on the beach
Prince Louis appears to be finding his voice as he chats to William and Kate on the beach. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked loved-up as they sat next to one another on the beach with their arms around one another.

The video appears to be filmed in Norfolk, where the family are based when they're not in Kensington Palace.

Kate and William looked lovingly at one another as they sat on the beach
Kate and William looked lovingly at one another as they sat on the beach. Picture: Kensington Royal/Will Warr

Kate and William also marked their anniversary with two new portraits.

In the pictures, Kate and William can be seen beaming at one another as them celebrate a decade of marriage.

READ NOW: How Prince Harry selflessly gave up Diana's engagement ring for William and Kate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Noel Clarke's BAFTA award and membership suspended after sexual harassment allegations

Showbiz

COVID-19: Ireland announces dates for when some lockdown restrictions will be lifted

UK & World

UK cutting aid to help fight AIDS and HIV branded 'maddeningly short-sighted' by charities

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has interview taken off air

Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has This Morning interview taken off air

This Morning

Hamilton will be back in the West End this August

Hamilton is returning to the West End this summer, here's how you can book tickets

Lifestyle

Ian Puleston-Davies starred in Coronation Street

Viewpoint cast: Who is Ian Puleston-Davies and who did he play in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

How to keep the wasps away this summer

Expert reveals how to safely keep wasps away when you're eating outside

Lifestyle

Line of Duty fans think Steve Arnott could be H

Shock Line Of Duty fan theory claims Steve Arnott is H

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from the highstreet

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped skirt from Zara

Celebrities