Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 10th wedding anniversary with new portraits

29 April 2021, 08:31

Kate Middleton and Prince William released the stunning pictures to mark a decade of marriage
Kate Middleton and Prince William released the stunning pictures to mark a decade of marriage. Picture: Kensington Palace/ Chris Floyd
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared two new pictures in celebration of the milestone.

Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 39, have released two new portraits to mark 10 years since they tied the knot.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, look relaxed and loved-up in the new pictures, which were taken on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all smiles in the new pictures
Prince William and Kate Middleton are all smiles in the new pictures. Picture: Kensington Palace/ Chris Floyd

Kate looked stunning in a blue floral dress from Ghost, named the 'Avery' dress, a piece reportedly worn previously during the royal couple's tour of Pakistan in 2019.

The mum-of-three wore her hair down with a gentle curl, and her signature fresh and natural make-up.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked smart in a blue shirt and knit as he beamed at his gorgeous wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married April 29, 2011
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married April 29, 2011. Picture: Kensington Palace/ Chris Floyd

The new pictures mark a decade since the royal couple wed at Westminster Abbey in front of millions of people.

On April 29, 2011, Kate walked down the aisle in her iconic Alexander McQueen wedding gown to marry the future King.

The pictures looked to be inspired by their original engagement portraits
The pictures looked to be inspired by their original engagement portraits. Picture: Kensington Palace/ Mario Testino

Kate and William first met while at St Andrews University and were friends before their relationship turned romantic.

On November 16, 2010, the couple announced their engagement after William proposed with his late mother's famous sapphire engagement ring.

The couple welcomed their first child in July 2013, a baby boy, who they named George.

Two years later, Kate gave birth to Princess Charlotte, and in 2018 Prince Louis.

