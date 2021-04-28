The Queen seen for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral as she returns to royal duties

The Queen returned to royal duties this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen looked in good spirits as she continued with royal engagements almost two weeks after the funeral of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The Queen, 95, made her first officially public appearance since the funeral of Prince Philip this week.

Her Majesty was last seen at the funeral, which was held in Windsor Castle, alongside members of her family as the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest.

On Tuesday, the Queen returned to duties as she held audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty spoke with Her Excellency Mrs Ivita Burmistre, Ambassador from the Republic of Latvia, as well as Her Excellency Mrs Sara Affoue Amani, Ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

The Queen held audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace. Picture: Royal Family

The picture released by the Palace shows the Queen wearing a floral ensemble, teams with a diamond brooch and pearl necklace.

The Monarch looked in high spirits, wearing a big smile as she greeted the ambassadors.

For those close to the Queen, her return to royal duties so soon after the death of her husband makes total sense as she has always put duty first.

The Queen attended Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, April 17. Picture: Getty

Other members of the royal family have also been returning to royal duties this week, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who were pictured in County Durham this week visiting a family-run farm.

Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday, April 9. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip's funeral was held on April 17 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle a week after he passed away at the age of 99.

The Queen confirmed the news that her beloved husband of over 73 years had passed away on April 9, and later began to release details around the funeral.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral had to be seriously scaled down, with only 30 people allowed to attend the service.

The Queen later thanked the public for their support following Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty

Following the funeral, the Queen released a statement on her 95th birthday thanking the public for this support.

She wrote: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

