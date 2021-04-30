Thrifty Kate Middleton re-wears £195 dress in wedding anniversary photos

30 April 2021, 09:10 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 09:27

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Where is Kate Middleton's anniversary dress from? Here's how you can get a similar one...

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this week.

And the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the very special occasion with a pair of official portraits.

In the stunning photos, the couple can be seen coordinating in blue outfits, with Kate wearing a floral dress.

The blue maxi has sheer sleeves and a wrap-around front and was originally sold by Ghost for £195.

While it was available to shop on ASOS, unsurprisingly it has now sold out but it’s worth checking to see if it comes back in stock.

Read More: Kate Middleton and Prince William release heartwarming family video to mark anniversary

And it turns out Kate has actually worn the piece before while attending a private engagement during her and Prince William's tour of Pakistan in 2019.

The colour is also significant as it matches her sapphire engagement ring and is a subtle nod to the blue gown she wore for her engagement portrait a decade ago.

Kate and William were engaged in November 2010
Kate and William were engaged in November 2010. Picture: PA Images

The wrap dress, which was from Issa, was a darker navy, but has a similar wrap around style.

You can find similar options available on the high street starting from just £45.

Ganni Floral-Print Wrap Dress, £105, The Outnet

Ganni wrap around dress from The Outnet
Ganni wrap around dress from The Outnet. Picture: The Outnet

Polka Dot Wrap Dress, £45, ASOS

Midi Wrap Dress, £45, ASOS
Midi Wrap Dress, £45, ASOS. Picture: ASOS

Puff Sleeve Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Puff Sleeve Dress, £95, & Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Dress, £95, & Other Stories. Picture: & Other Stories

Meanwhile, Kate and William have also shared a heartwarming family video to mark their special day.

The video sees the royal couple playing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they enjoy a family day out.

In one clip, Prince Louis can be seen speaking while Kate and William loving look on.

The royal couple wrote: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The video appears to be filmed in Norfolk, where the family are based when they're not in Kensington Palace.

Now Read: Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 10th wedding anniversary with new portraits

