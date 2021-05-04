Royal fans can't decide whether Charlotte looks more like the Queen or William in new portrait

4 May 2021, 12:14

Princess Charlotte looks so much like the Queen and William in the new portrait
Princess Charlotte looks so much like the Queen and William in the new portrait. Picture: Kensington Palace/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new picture of Princess Charlotte this weekend to mark her sixth birthday.

Princess Charlotte turned six over the weekend, with the royal family celebrating with a stunning new picture of the little one.

The picture was taken by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk over the weekend.

The photograph shows the sister of Prince George and Prince Louis looking adorable in a floral dress, showing off her long locks and sweet smile.

However, it was her unremarkable resemblance to her father and great-grandmother that people couldn't stop talking about.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William release heartwarming family video to mark anniversary

Princess Charlotte turned six over the weekend
Princess Charlotte turned six over the weekend. Picture: Kensington Palace

While some people think Charlotte is the spitting image of her father, Prince William, others think she embodies the Queen in her youth.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Cannot believe how much young Charlotte looks like her Great grandmother, the Queen. She's her double!"

However, another posted: "Am I the only one who doesn't see similarities between Charlotte and The Queen?"

Some people think Charlotte it turning into William's twin
Some people think Charlotte it turning into William's twin. Picture: Getty
Others think a young Queen is the spitting image of Charlotte
Others think a young Queen is the spitting image of Charlotte. Picture: Getty

A third person argued: "Princess Charlotte looks SO MUCH like her father Prince William."

Others think that the little Princess also has hints to the late Princess Diana in her looks.

They explained: "Charlotte does look a bit like the Queen, but she also resembles William sometimes, Diana sometimes...in the latest photo she reminds me a bit of her big brother, George."

Who do you think Princess Charlotte looks like the most?

